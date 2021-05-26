PF RUNNING OUT OF TIME…don’t underrate opposition parties, GBM warns members

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

GEOFFREY Bwalya Mwamba has advised members to conduct door-to-door campaigns because the PF is running out of time each day.

He has warned the PF to be extremely careful and not underrate opposition political parties ahead of the general elections on August 12.

Mwamba said opposition parties were not sitting idle but were also strategising on how to attract Zambians to vote for them in the elections.

He said PF members should go far and wide in their different localities and campaign vigorously not to give the opposition a chance to outshine the ruling party.

Mwamba cautioned some PF members who were in the habit of saying their party had already won the elections to stop doing so because the other political parties were also having sleepless nights working on how to defeat PF.

He urged the old PF members to welcome members regardless of where they were coming from because politics was all about numbers.

“We need more people in the PF because without numbers, we cannot go anywhere and remember in politics there are no permanent enemies,” Mwamba said.

The PF deputy national mobilisation chairperson said each party member should be their own campaign managers.

Mwamba said PF members should work hard to ensure the party wins this year’s general elections to prevent PF members being in trouble if the opposition is voted into office.

“This is not the time to rest as members of the PF. We need to campaign seriously in every ward and constituency in various parts of the country, with everything we have as a political party,” he said.

Mwamba also urged PF members to be cautious as they conduct their door-to-door campaigns by strictly adhering to health guidelines to avoid further spread of the deadly Coronavirus, which has ravaged the entire planet and had claimed millions of lives.