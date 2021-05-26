PF won’t sanction any mass mobilisations for solidarity – Mwila

THE PF says it will not allow anyone to mobilise its members for solidarity to President Edgar Lungu’s court appearance in his eligibility case.

Chapter One Foundation and historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa have petitioned President Lungu’s eligibility in the Constitutional Court.

The duo has also retained State Counsel John Sangwa as its advocate in this matter.

In reaction to this, Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba last Saturday urged party members in the province to treat Sangwa as a politician.

He also promised to mobilise PF members to give solidarity to President Lungu when he appears at the Constitutional Court.

But after a backlash, Kamba issued another statement where he denied ever threatening Sangwa’s life.

Kamba said he was not a thug to do such a thing and would therefore not apologise for what he said.

But Mwila yesterday said mobilising people for the case would amount to ignoring the independence of the Judiciary.

“In the light of our uncompromising commitment to the rule of law and respect for the sanctity of the Judiciary; and in view of the prevailing public health emergency due to COVID-19, the Patriotic Front will not sanction any mass mobilisations for solidarity of any sort at the court grounds as such actions cannot only put the lives of our people and others at risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus but would also send a very conflicting message with regards to our commitment to respect the independence of the Judiciary,” he said in a statement. “The Patriotic Front wishes to state that it disapproves of any behaviour or statements that undermine the independence and integrity of the Judiciary and would therefore not support any form of mobilisation or utterances that may be seen to suggest that.”

Mwila has since advised PF members to leave court matters to competent authorities.

He said the ruling party would work with all stakeholders in to uphold the tenets of “our democracy including the independence of the Judiciary”.

“The PF strongly believes in the separation of powers between and among the three organs of the state, that is, the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary. And as the Party in government, the PF takes keen interest in how the Executive in particular, represents the party’s Manifesto position on this matter,” said Mwila. “The PF respects the rule of law and therefore wishes to guide its members that all matters that are before the courts of law must be left in the hands of competent authorities who are lawfully assigned to handle such matters.”