Soko explains his exit from RTSA

I WAS not dismissed from public office, my contract was not renewed, says former Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer Zindaba Soko.

Soko was speaking after a Chipata resident discontinued the matter in which she petitioned him over his intentions to contest in this year’s elections for Chipata Central Constituency on account that he was dismissed from public office for gross misconduct.

Cynthia Zulu had cited the Electoral Commission of Zambia and Soko as respondents, seeking a declaration that the electoral body is not allowed to accept Soko’s nomination papers for election as a member of parliament on the basis of dismissal from public office on grounds of gross misconduct within the past five years in line with Article 70(2)(h) of the Constitution.

She was also seeking a declaration that Soko is not eligible to stand as a parliamentary candidate for Chipata Central Constituency based on the reasons laid out in Article 70(2)(h) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act no.2 of 2016.

In her petition, Zulu stated that Soko was dismissed as chief executive officer for Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) for abuse of public funds on September 6, 2019 and his dismissal was confirmed to the public through a statement by RATSA board chairperson Cornelius Chipoma.

She said there was no doubt that the former RTSA boss was disqualified by the Republican constitution from standing as a parliamentary candidate in any election because his alleged public office misconduct was still within the five-year threshold.

Zulu indicated that the failure, refusal or neglect by ECZ and Soko to comply with the constitution would amount to an illegality and a breach of the Constitution.

When the matter came up for hearing before Constitutional Court judge Margaret Munalula, Zulu informed the court that she had decided to abandon the matter.

Lawyer representing Soko, Willis Mubanga of AKM legal practitioners did not object to the application.

In dismissing the application, justice Munalula condemned Zulu to costs.

Speaking after the court session, Soko said the political battlefield was very volatile.

“We as part of the strong candidates, we were not picked and we respect that process and now people have resorted to back stabbing, name calling as opposed to issue based campaigns and people are trying just to find a way of slowing you down in your political endeavors by use of unconfirmed evidence, using social media evidence to raise these petitions,” Soko said.

He warned his opponents that he would go into the battlefield stronger than before.

“I have been protected by the law. This petition has been withdrawn but the goodness is that the petitioner has been condemned to costs because this is very inconveniencing, leaving the campaign to come and hear the petition which holds not water. It sounds a warning to the rest that they have no upper hands against their opponents,” Soko said.

He urged his opponents to practice issue-based politics and desist from back-bitting one another.

“I was not dismissed from public office, my contract was not renewed,” said Soko.