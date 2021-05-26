Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: household hardships best indicators to inform Zambian voters

ON 12th August 2021, Zambians will decide on who best meets their leadership aspirations at various levels including president, members of parliament, mayor, council chairperson and indeed councillors. It is a big day in the history of Zambia. For that reason, I have decided to offer my opinion on what I think citizens should not try to compromise. My plea to every Zambian voter is that ‘use your daily household hardships as best indicators to decide who must be Zambia’s next leader(s) on August 12’. I know that with the official kick-start of electoral campaigns, even the socio-economic ‘sinners’ transform themselves into ‘white’ Angels. We must quadruple-protect ourselves against such leaders proven beyond reasonable doubt to have destroyed Zambia to hopeless and helpless levels developmentally!

In the last few days, Zambia has seen many politically motivated events and many political players taking turns with regard to re-positioning themselves ahead of the forthcoming general election. First, it was the political party adoptions to various positions across the country. Next was the filing in of their nominations, a countrywide exercise that caused lots of tension amongst Zambians waiting to know who was going to be their next leader at all levels of electoral leadership. Among them, the most stressful process was the unveiling of the running mates to the presidential candidates – especially for the Patriotic Front (PF) and that of the United Party for National Development (UPND). Listening to what people were saying, it came out strong that who President Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema chose for running mate had the prophetic magic to win them some victory on August 12. Now we are asking ourselves, is it really true that Professor Nkandu Luo and madam Mutale Nalumango are game changers in giving their political parties a heads-up to record a victory? As though the above were not enough, the country also witnessed lots of senior political party official defections from one party to another. Former members of parliament (MPs) and ministers were seen (shamelessly) shifting camps depending on their perceived political fortunes and/or misfortunes.

In addition, and before long, there came a big one! Presidential running mate Petition as well as the mother of all petitions – the President Lungu Petition. Unlike other common views from ordinary citizens, these petitions were launched and filed in our Constitutional Court by learned and highly experienced legal practitioner and academics in the name of John Sangwa, SC of the Legal Resources Foundation; Linda Kasonde of Chapter One Foundation and Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa of the University of Zambia. Just from the list of petitioners, you can deduce that this was not a child’s play BUT a tough matter of national interest. And indeed, these petitions stand as historically unique and the nation waits to hear how our Court will preside over them -misguided by our national Constitution.

But my view is that while all the above matters remain relevant to the strength and maturity of our young democracy, every Zambian voter must never ever allow naivety and political manipulation to take away the bigger picture of voting in a political regime with capability and skills to save Zambia from the current suffocated economy. The temptation is pretty high to forsake the many years of suffering and accept the perishable and diminishing gifts and donations from political party members in exchange for votes. Leaders and members from the PF started these deceptive donations many months ago, if not years now. Some opposition leaders too are doing the same but on a lesser scale compared to the magnitude PF was undertaking the deceits. Zambia’s economy currently is one of the worst performing, the world over.

On August 12, Zambians should not associate themselves to any political manipulations. I know new political songs have been released and as in the past elections, the songs can woo others with weaker hearts to make wrong electoral choices. The development trajectory of our country is very bad to say the least. Sitting in 2004/5 when the regime of late President Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa developed the Vision 2030, some targets set for the country for the 25-year horizon included the following: Annual real economic growth rates of between 6 and 10 per cent, Inflation rate of 5 per cent, Annual population growth rate of less than 1.0 per cent, National poverty head count of less than 20 per cent of the population, income inequalities of less than 0.4, and provide secure access to safe potable water sources and improved sanitation facilities to 100 per cent of the population in both urban and rural areas. Zambians, inspired by the government of the day also sought to transform the economic structure from agriculture based to industrial based by increasing VALUE ADDITION in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism and services. But the question is: where are we today in 2021 on each and every one of these desired outcomes as a country?

The Zambian economy is regressing in negative growth rates, inflation is over 20 per cent, headcount poverty is over 50 per cent, access to safe water and sanitation is worse in rural areas just as it is in urban areas. Income inequality is arguably over 0.7 (extremely unequal society). There is lack of value addition in almost every sector prioritised in the national Vision 2030. Under the PF regime, most of the development indicators worsened and have continued to deteriorate on a free fall basis. The regime has completely and lamentably failed to show any form of resilience to salvage the economy. Continuing with the PF after August 12 elections will be tough to face and stomach. Unless the type of leaders we had in the last 10 years of PF’s rule will be totally replaced within the PF, it will be wise for Zambians to instead elect a new crop of leaders and party – even when it will mean the devil (frying pan) we do not know is worse-off than the one (fire) we know. Honestly, who wants to continue with the PF-led government which has moved in fast and consistent towards shrinking the socio-economic spaces under which Zambians would revive and grow themselves into better citizens at individual and household level?

I seriously believe Zambia has been mismanaged over some time now. Zambia risks extinction if the past and current mismanagements of national endowments continue unattended to by the majority Zambians through electing leaders focused on results-based management (RBM) approach. The social realities of many Zambians have escalated to unsustainable and inhuman levels. Today, many people sleep hungry and those who eat something, their diets are nutritionally unbalanced. Access to good quality medical and education facilities is now a preserve of a few Zambians – looters of public wealth. Many hospitals and schools today lack essential infrastructure, equipment and skilled staff to give a better life for every citizen. To practice agriculture or any other form of entrepreneurship in Zambia is life tormenting because access to inputs and start-up capital is non-existent. Youths, women and children who leave schools are without any hope for a thriving future because the job market and other opportunities for livelihoods have been killed by the PF regime. Under the PF-governance, it is like being stranded between a pride of lions ashore and hungry crocodiles in the river separating your village and your point of anguish. Even if it takes a miracle from Satan – we need it to be freed on August 12!

As I end, I implore every Zambian to look straight into the eyes of the next person and ask ourselves a question: what Zambia do we want to see and deliver post August 12 election? Can PF deliver that kind of development? The answer should be a straight NO because PF has brought Zambia this far. Let us all look into our individual lives and household hardships—can we afford to be casual and unconcerned about who to elect as President, MP, etc in this election? For me, I choose to use existing realities to decide who to vote for on August 12. Aluta continua for every Zambian not to exist for the sake of it – but to vote for a team that will transform our country to better and higher heights socio-economically.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm