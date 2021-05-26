When personal desire defies logic, politicians play ‘Sojo’

[By Michael B Munyimba]

At first when I heard a very senior government official on TV saying that our national broadcaster, ZNBC, fairly and equally covered all political parties, I could have sworn Jameson was talking.

Just as when I heard the same official answering a question from an opposition MP in parliament who asked if the dishing out of money to people in communities as we heard for elections was ok, to which she said the only people doing that were the opposition as that was deemed bribery. But shockingly, barely a week later, the very same official was captured live, dishing out batches of K100 notes to cheering hungry residents somewhere. I was perturbed and flummoxed! But then later, I came to a conclusion that ordinary Jameson, the way I know it, wasn’t capable or strong enough to blindfold any reasonably intelligent and educated adult from logic and truth – unless that Jameson was probably compounded with Nyaope!

I see you are wondering what Nyaope is, let me just quickly educate you on that. This is a drug being abused by South African youth, especially in the Mpumalanga region. It’s a cocktail of ARVs, Panados, cocaine and heroine, I’m told, which they crash into powder and mix. The chemical compound produces a highly intoxicating substance which only the tough, hard core users roll on paper and puff.

You see, what these boys do is that when they buy this stuff from unscrupulous local drug peddlers, which is normally wrapped in very tiny balls like daga, these boys will spread it over a plain white sheet of paper. I never seem to figure out how they do it exactly, whether they pour a bit of water on it then dry or whatever they do. But in the end, the powder eventually sinks and sticks onto the paper in such a way that with your novice naked eye, it would be practically impossible to notice or imagine there would be something on that paper.

This is done to elude arrests by cops who would usually pounce on them and conduct random searches for drags and weapons. But all the unsuspecting cops would find on them would be this ‘innocent, harmless paper’ which would warrant no arrest.

Now, it’s the way they prepare it when they want to smoke that scared me. I first came to know about this stuff from my neighbour’s son who was a known junky in the area I lived. I sat outside a bar one evening sipping a beer when this boy came and sat next to me after greeting me. I didn’t even know him yet then and didn’t know he was my neighbour’s son. Now here is the part that scared me, the preparation that takes place when they want to smoke it; the guy silently took out some surgical gloves and put them on. Then he pulled out a small pair of surgical scissors from his back pocket, and a new razor blade from his front shirt pocket. Then I saw him spreading this white sheet of paper on a small table in front of us. My heart was pumping very fast now with fear.

At first when I saw all these hospital instruments he was removing, I thought he was a medical doctor, a surgeon who had come to operate on me. The problem was that I couldn’t remember calling any physician to operate on me especially at a bar. Then I started thinking he could be those bush doctors who were busy dissecting unsuspecting lads to steal and sell their kidneys, especially that I was already inebriated. But I sat there watching with keen interest and caution, ready to ‘take flight’ any moment.

Suddenly, he began scratching across the paper with great skill and prudence. And, lo, behold my fears turned into bewilderment. Then later into laughter as I saw this white powder forming in the centre of the paper. Then he picked up the scissors and took out a very light square paper from his other pocket and began cutting and trimming the paper into a small rectangular piece, before he poured the powder on it, rolled it into a slim, long stick which he then lit and began to smoke.

Now, unlike ganja which only plays and tickles you for 30 minutes, Nyaope is very strong with critical side effects. Once you take it, your mind switches off and you become like a zombie for periods of up to 6 hours or more. Those who take it rarely eat nor drink alcohol much. Their intestines shrink and the brain begins to deceive them that they do not need food, and within time, most just collapse and die from probably starvation, weakness and dehydration – and perhaps brain poisoning.

You are obviously wondering how all this is related to my main topic at hand. Well, let me tell you, when the desire to smoke Nyaope comes, the addict can commit all sorts of ills; from petty felonies to house-breaking and murder just to get money to buy the stuff and remain in that world. It is that kind of desire, that insatiable appetite, the urge to get something or to maintain that high social status even if it means doing or saying the wrong things, that I wish to equate with the extent politicians can go to keep their stay.

I’m sure most men my age and older remember the game Sojo. I may not recall the ‘technical’ details of how it used to go, all I remember is that we used to bet buttons. It was a hard period for our parents because almost all clothes in the houses lost hundreds of buttons.

At one time, I vividly recall, my mother shocked when she discovered that all my father’s suits were suddenly ‘buttonless’. Even though I got a good beating from her, I never stopped stealing buttons for Sojo, because my desire for buttons and being the champion of Sojo transcended the need for the application of logic or empathy for whoever my actions hurt and affected. Not that I didn’t know it was wrong, just that to us who played Sojo, the buttons came first, their owners and whatever they thought were trivial. We would each have piles of buttons hidden in bushes while their owners cried, and buttons that are not even edible. So, they were basically useless to us, yet we refused to hand them back to their rightful owners.

Now let me conclude it this way, the nation and the world want to see a Zambia that practices true democracy it preaches; a nation of dignified, respectable and truthful political leaders who respect the importance of fair play, more so during election time like this. The people do not need leaders whose sole ambition is merely being in power and, like us Sojo champions, accumulating as many stolen ‘buttons’ as their ‘plastics’ can contain. \

We won’t accept leaders who, like Nyaope users, are so eager to get what they want at the expense of others. How can someone proudly stand before television cameras and propagate or say the national broadcaster has been fair in its coverage of all political parties? Which ZNBC are we talking about here first? Because the ZNBC my neighbour and I know and watch only features one party’s events. Everyday, the entire news would be talking about the good government and its party have done – the so-called developmental projects.

I have never seen any opposition leader or event covered on ZNBC. Perhaps it would be well to call it PFBC, because nothing on it suggests it’s for all Zambians. Then this ‘mighty’ official says the dishing out of money to prospective voters should be condemned as it amounts to bribery, arguing that it was the opposition doing that. But only a few days later she’s captured on camera doing exactly that! The statement should have been that, “the opposition are not allowed to bribe the electorate except the ruling party!” Simple.

And now ECZ says political parties should not hold rallies or any gatherings during campaigns, yet the ruling party does that every day! They have been having huge gatherings everywhere, so how will these parties campaign if they can’t have gatherings? Let’s level the ground for all parties. If a party is confident that it has a stronghold on the majority of the electorate, it will win. But let it be fairly done, without bigotry or bamboozle. I’m off to play Sojo!

Send comment to: WhatsApp: +260 762 713936 or call +260 970 769521. Email: globalaccesstraining2015@gmail.com