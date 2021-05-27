Aug 12 election results must truly reflect the genuine wishes of Zambians, says VJ

AFRICA is still poor and in crisis says Vernon Mwaanga.

In a statement to commemorate Africa Freedom Day, Mwaanga, a former diplomat and freedom fighter, said the continent had not yet succeeded in achieving the objectives set by Africa’s founding fathers.

“In May 1963, the founding fathers of Africa met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and established the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) – now transformed to the African Union (AU) – which, among other objectives, was to give Africa one bigger voice in international organisations, such the United Nations. They also agreed to fight for the total

liberation of the African continent from the yoke of colonialism and apartheid. It was their wish to see Africa develop, create real economic growth, create jobs, eliminate poverty, improve the quality of life for the people of Africa by providing better education, health care, clean water, shelter and food security, among many others,” Mwaanga stated. “Prior to the OAU formation, we had two informal organisations which existed on our continent – the Casablanca Group and the Monrovia Group. Ultimately, it was their wish to see a United States of Africa. As a way forward, it was agreed that we should form regional organisations, which would act as stepping stones towards the creation of the United States of Africa.”

He explained that the decision resulted in the formation of SADC in Southern Africa; East African Community in East Africa; ECOWAS in West Africa; Maghreb Union in North Africa and IGAD in the horn of Africa.

He noted that some progress had also been made by the establishment of African Parliament, Free Trade Agreements, among others.

Mwaanga recalled that Africa went through military coups as democracy and human rights retreated.

He said it was then decided that there should be zero tolerance to unelected governments, which led to a resurgence of popularly elected governments.

“This was welcomed all over the world. Sooner, rather than later, new problems arose, as some of the new leaders began to abuse their positions by becoming intolerant to disagreements and opposing views.

They surrounded themselves with sycophants and praise singers, who brought no value to good governance and the rule of law. Over time, there was an undesirable and dangerous concentration of power in the so-called new leaders, who became corrupt and suddenly filthy rich, while their people wallowed in poverty. They did and still do everything possible to stay in power, including rigging elections and silencing the opposition,” he said.

Mwaanga noted that Africa has had many disputed elections, which had led to violent political conflicts, which had claimed many innocent lives and displaced millions from their ancestral homes.

Further, Mwaanga said many African countries have had to lower the high offices of presidents, ministers, members of parliament, to suit the level of incumbents.

“Regrettably, the high standards of leadership and devotion to ‘service’, as opposed to ‘self’ we were accustomed to in the past, have been abandoned as greed has become the large elephant in the room. A lot of the progress Africa had made in the past has been wiped out, due to poor and mediocre leadership in some countries. This has been compounded by the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2019, which has not spared any country. Companies closed and other vital institutions closed, the airline and hospitality industries probably suffered the most,” he said. “Millions of people in Africa and the world are out of employment and struggling merely to survive. Economic growth for every country has been revised downwards. Countries which are economically better managed will recover quicker.

Scientists struggled to come up with the right vaccines to counter this virus which has debilitated our world. Even after the vaccines were made with acceptable levels of efficacy, availability of the vaccines, particularly in Africa, has remained a huge challenge.”

Mwaanga added that Africa has witnessed some form of “vaccine apartheid”.

“We live in a global village and must learn to live in peace and care for each other. Unless we are all safe, no one is safe. Recent decisions taken by the European Union, the US government and others, will go a long way in helping Africa deal with this ruthless virus. The issue of vaccine hesitancy by some of the citizens of the world should be addressed by individual African governments,” he said.

Mwaanga also said Africa still faces many internal and external conflicts in Mali, South Sudan, DRC, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Libya, Mozambique and others.

“We have conflict prevention management and resolution mechanisms in the African Union and regional organisations such as SADC. My concern is that these institutions act much too slowly to prevent internal and other conflicts. They wait until people start killing each other. The prevention mechanism of promoting constructive dialogue among aggrieved parties, should be used much more,” he said.

He urged Africans to wake up to the fact that they have to care for each other.

Mwaanga said no African should fight another African while at local level, no Zambian should fight or plan evil against another Zambian.

He said elections were not about violence but about selling ideas to the electorates who were the final deciders about who should take the country to the next level.

And Mwaanga says the results of the August 12 elections must truly reflect the genuine wishes of Zambians.

“The politics of corruption, vote buying, violence, pulling down or defacing each other’s billboards or posters, preventing each other from appearing on radio or television programmes, insults, intolerance, tribalism and ethnic hatred, must be confined to the dustbin of our ugly past. We should treat each other respectfully as brothers and sisters, because we are stronger as Africans and as Zambians working together,” said Mwaanga.