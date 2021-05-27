ECZ can’t prevent rallies, says Socialist candidate

ECZ cannot prevent rallies neither can police; rallies are beyond their mandate, says Socialist Party aspiring council chairman Sitali Silembe.

In a statement yesterday, Silembe said President Edgar Lungu must not fool people as he is hanging by a thread.

He said the last thing President Lungu could do is anger people by curtailing constitutional rights and throw arbitrary pebbling law enforcement antics.

“I want to talk over the ongoing debate over rallies during campaigns. ECZ cannot prevent rallies, neither can police…rallies are beyond their mandate,” said Silembe.