Look for visionary and unifying leaders, advises CCZ

LOOK out for visionary, transformative, high calibre and unifying leaders, Fr Emanuel Chikoya has advised.

He says youths should now be wiser to realise that they get ‘dumped’ after every election.

In an interview, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) secretary general advised Zambians against being comprised.

“But vote wisely, pray about it and look out for visionary leadership, transformative leadership, leadership of high calibre, integrity and leadership that is unifying for this country,” Fr Chikoya said.

He also warned youths not to allow themselves to be what he termed ‘tools’ of violence but tools of peace.

Fr Chikoya, who is also the president of the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG), said by now youths should be wiser and realise that every time there are elections they get used and dumped.

“It is high time they used their vote to count,” he said.

Fr Chikoya said handouts and party regalia are not good enough adding that, “we should not sell Zambia for a bowl of soup.”

On violence, he said elections are not a matter of death but about ideologies and ideas.

“My appeal to all political players is that they should be decent, be issue based and remember that Zambia is bigger than you,” said Fr Chikoya. “Don’t do things to bring chaos or destruction to this country. To all Zambians, let’s be zero tolerant and not allow any politician with a tribal tongue, flashing money, of course poverty is too high, but don’t allow yourselves to be bought.”