LUNGU BANS RALLIES…as ConCourt declares him eligible

THERE was jubilation in the auditorium yesterday when President Edgar Lungu announced a veiled stance to ban political rallies, ahead of the August 12 elections.

A combative and sulky Lungu, the PF presidential candidate, launched the PF national campaigns at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

He announced that the PF would not be holding those famous public rallies, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Lungu said those in the PF shall follow the official guidelines: “so that we protect our citizens, who we want votes from and who we want to serve again.”

“Therefore, we have come up with effective and efficient COVID-19 compliant campaign strategies that will ensure we deliver our objectives without abrogating the public health guidelines,” President Lungu said. “As President of this country, I promise not to abrogate the COVID-19 health regulations and guidelines. But I also expect my opponents to show responsibility and avoid public rallies which have been found to be super-spreaders of COVID-19 by health experts.”

He claimed that the situation in India of escalated numbers of COVID-19 cases and loss of life, as it has been reported, was as a result of political rallies and that: “we must surely learn from that.”

“As President I will not allow myself or indeed others to risk the lives of our people at the expedience of politics. Therefore, in my capacity as Head of State and government, I hereby direct the police and the Ministry of Health to ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 pandemic health regulations and guidelines,” President Lungu said, as a racket of applause ensued among his supporters in the hall. “Please do this without fear or favour”

He added that already one could see that there was a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

He said it was irresponsibility of the highest order if: “we, the political leaders, invited multitudes to super-spreader events such as what we witnessed last week during some of my opponent’s filing in of their nominations.”

“I hope that is the last time that we shall see such irresponsibility,” President Lungu said.

A huge crowd of PF supporters waited outside Mulungushi, near the Great East Road.

He further indicated that the focus of the PF 2021-2026 manifesto is the economy.

“Yes, the economy has been badly hit by many factors, more so, the COVID-19 pandemic,” President Lungu said. “But I am truly confident that once we implement the set goals in our manifesto, the Zambian economy will rebound.”

He added that the PF manifesto has 27 pillars and that as: “I go around the country campaigning I will speak to these promises.”

“My job today is simply to officially launch the campaign,” he noted.

Meanwhile, President Lungu announced the names of provincial and national presidential campaign coordinators.

PF national chairman Ng’onga Mukupa is the national presidential campaign manager, deputised by Given Lubinda.

Jean Kapata is the campaign manager for the national campaign Team B, that would consist of Vice-President Inonge Wina, and Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo.

The provincial presidential campaign coordinators are as follows:

Eastern Province presidential campaign coordinator is Vincent Mwale and his vice is Dr Charles Banda while Northern Province presidential campaign coordinator is Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and the vice is Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.

Central Province has Dr Jestone Mulando

and Elijah Chisanga, Muchinga Province

its Mwimba Malama and Malozo Sichone, Luapula Province it’s Dr Katele Kalumba

and Wright Mwitwa, Copperbelt Province

has Frank Ng’ambi and Mbachi Nkwazi.

The Lusaka Province it is Davies Chama and Mumbi Phiri, Southern it’s Syacheye Madyenkuku

and Kebby Mbewe, Western Province

has Captain Lyambela Lyambela and Peter Kazhila while North-Western Province

has Kabinga Pande and Kutemba Konga.