Monze George shock Kabwe K-Line in futsal league

PREMIER Futsal League Monze George shocked Kabwe K-Line 2-0 in the semifinal match played at Automotive Futsal Arena to progress to the finals of the Premier Futsal League.

Under dogs George, who lost the first semifinal playoff 5-4 on penalties before winning the second set 5-2, showed a lot of determination to beat K-Line who were ranked second best in the premier league and denied them a chance to march on to the finals.

The win cheered PFL chairman Tarak Mehta who hailed Monze George for showing a no-fear character to overcome the giants.

Mehta said Monze George’s win over Kabwe K-Line showed the hard work the PFL has pust in to develop futsal in the country.

He said the future of Zambian futsal was bright because boys who knew nothing about the game four years ago were now able to compete with experienced teams like Kabwe K-Line who are considered among the big teams.

“This is the biggest shock of the season and from our end this shows that our work to develop futsal in Zambia is paying off. The boys played very well, you know, these are young boys and the way they played was good,” he said. “The future of futsal in Zambia is in safe hands because these boys who have stormed the PFL finals knew nothing about futsal a few years ago, but now they are able to compete with the best which is very motivating.”

George will now meet undefeated defending champions Automotive FC who beat Chipata Boys to reach the finals.

Meanwhile, in the National Division One Futsal League playoff, BS Stars increased their chances of winning promotion to the PFL after beating Pioneer Avengers 8-6 in the first set of the finals.

Avengers have next weekend to redeem themselves when they host BS Stars in the second set of the finals being played in best of three.