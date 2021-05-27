PF ban of political rallies cosmetic – TI-Z

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia says the PF’s purported ban of political rallies is a cosmetic one designed to advance the false narrative that they are heeding the advice given by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe has also hailed police officers who professionally handled a potentially explosive gathering that escorted UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to file his presidential nomination papers on May 19.

In its fourth weekly 2021 elections project which is issued every Tuesday, the TI-Z focused on the just concluded presidential, parliamentary and local government nominations.

The other area of concern for the TI-Z was the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’s advice concerning the holding of public rallies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyambe spoke about the issue around COVID-19 and campaigning, without public rallies.

According to the ECZ’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19, political parties are discouraged from holding rallies, and instead urged to utilise alternative medium of communication and information dissemination like Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) platforms, public addresses, radio, TV and other media.

He said the TI-Z noted that the ECZ did not ban the holding of rallies but rather only “discouraged” political parties from holding of rallies as a COVID-19 mitigation measure.

Nyambe said his organisation further noted that the PF responded to such a development by banning public rallies for their candidates taking part in the forthcoming elections.

“We, however, note that despite this highly publicised ban, Mr Joseph Malanji, a member of the PF central committee, held a rally in Chibombo district this past weekend to receive what was said to be UPND defectors,” Nyambe noted. “It therefore appears to us that the purported ban is a cosmetic one designed to advance the false narrative that the PF are heeding to the advice given by the ECZ. While the PF has been commended in some circles for announcing the ban, we would like to urge the authorities not to use this as a justification for preventing opposition political parties who may decide to go ahead with the holding of rallies from doing so.”

He said the TI-Z believes that any party that would decide to hold rallies, in spite of the ECZ’s advice, would be alive to the potential risks involved and would therefore take the necessary precautions, as guided by the Ministry of Health, to ensure that they reduce the risk of transmission amongst their supporters.

He added that people should also remember that the PF conducted nationwide mobilisation meetings at the time when COVID-19 cases were high, “while the opposition was not allowed the same liberty through the selective application of the public order Act.”

“TI-Z therefore considers the sentiments by some PF officials aimed at limiting the opposition from gathering on account of ECZ’s purported ban on rallies as not only misguided but also mischievous,” he said.

On nominations for electoral candidates, Nyambe said such was an important component of the electoral process that consequently attracts interest from many stakeholders, including the electorate.

He indicated that the TI-Z, too, took very keen interest in the matter.

“In this regard, TI-Z monitored the filing in of nominations of the 16 presidential candidates that took place at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. Our interest in this exercise was first to note and highlight anomalies that would arise in relation to electoral malpractices of any sort,” Nyambe said. “Beyond this, we were also looking to note and highlight any good practices that we would observe in order to give encouragement to any stakeholders that may be doing the right thing to enhance the integrity of this year’s elections.”

The TI-Z reasoned that the nomination process was generally well-organised and handled, and that for such, the ECZ ought to be commended.

Nyambe, however, noted that PF presidential candidate Edgar Lungu arrived at the nomination centre almost an hour late and that that delay inevitably affected the entire programme, “given that he was the very first candidate to file in.”

“Being the candidate of the current party in government, one would have expected the Head of State to lead by example in adhering to the timeframe that had been set by the ECZ, and while this was hardly a life or death issue, it could easily have been interpreted to mean he shows little regard to the parameters set by institutions of governance,” Nyambe explained. “In that regard, it did not portray the President in very good light. On the other hand, the candidate of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Mr Hakainde Hichilema, came on time but was not ushered into the main hall for about an hour. The delay was due to supposed verification of his documents which were said not to have been in order.”

He noted that the ECZ failed to provide sufficient information to stakeholders during that one-hour delay, a situation which fuelled uncertainty and speculation, especially on social media.

Nyambe said going forward, “we hope that the ECZ would draw lessons from that and endeavor to provide timely and regular information about key aspects of the electoral process, in order to be transparent throughout the process”.

“The rest of the 14 candidates who successfully filed in their nominations did so with no incidences as reported by TI-Z’s monitors. We further wish to commend the Zambia Police Service for exhibiting professionalism during the nomination process,” Nyambe said. “After Mr Hichilema filed his nomination, a large crowd of UPND supporters gathered outside Mulungushi International Conference Centre to show solidarity, and the police reinforced themselves and handled the potentially explosive gathering with professionalism.”

He further said the TI-Z, through its network of election monitors in different parts Zambia, also monitored the filing in of nominations of some parliamentary and local government candidates, with the vast majority of candidates successfully filing in their nominations without incident.

Nyambe noted that out of the 551 candidates monitored across the country at this level, less than four per cent failed to file in their nominations due to invalid, unverified or missing Grade 12 certificates.

He indicated that the TI-Z also noted a few incidents of electoral violence in some parts of the country, on account of the poorly handled intraparty adoption processes.

“In Chilanga, for example, our monitor alerted us to the clash of two PF rival groups which resulted in the untimely death of Mr Job Lusanso, a PF supporter aged 66,” Nyambe said. “Although we take note of the punitive action taken by the PF secretary general Mr Davies Mwila in suspending six officials from the party, TI-Z calls on the Zambia Police to fully investigate the matter in order to bring the perpetrators of the violence to book.”

He said electoral violence should not, in any way, shape or form, be tolerated.

“Police taking a firm stance against such will send a very strong message to political parties and their cadres that violence will be severely dealt with, regardless of the political affiliation of the perpetrators,” noted Nyambe.