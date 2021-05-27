Thieves break into Mwansa’s office, steal computers

THIEVES have broken into ZED president Ernest Mwansa’s law firm and gotten away with assorted valuables that include three computers.

Mwansa is one of the senior partners at Mwansa, Phiri, Shilimi & Theu Legal Practitioners situated on Masansa Close in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park area.

He however could not immediately suspect any foul play but wondered why it was so much of a coincidence.

“Thieves broke into our law firm and they have actually stolen all the computers. And just the hard drives, they have left monitors and keyboards; just the hard drives,” he told The Mast in an interview. “I don’t like blaming anyone without evidence but it is too much of a coincidence.”

Asked if he still suspected foul play, Mwansa responded: “It is very difficult to say because just about a month ago I had granted my son and wife my Tizano mining rights in an area where the company of mine has the prospecting licence. And they were invaded by PF cadres, both of them.”

“They even came here (to the law firm) trying to steal the licence and call it a community licence, except that all our papers were okay. At least the officers at the Ministry [of Lands] seem to have been on our side,” said Mwansa. “But still there were some forged documents that they tried to present, but officers at the ministry said, no, no, no, no, these are forgeries. But chaps who went there with forged documents were let free!”