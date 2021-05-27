This is not ‘street law’, says Maiko

IT’S not John Sangwa against President Edgar Lungu, it’s the people against lawlessness period, says Maiko Zulu.

Writing on his Facebook page on lawyer Sangwa’s petitioning President Lungu’s eligibility to stand for re-election in the August 12 elections, Zulu said it is perplexing to note that some people are reducing such an important constitutional matter to a cadre confrontation, with some even calling on their followers to treat the lawyer as a “political opponent”.

This was in reference to Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba who last week ordered party members to come to court sessions in “numbers” to show solidarity to President Lungu when the matter of eligibility comes up.

Zulu, a musician and human rights activist, said the calling on PF cadres to treat Sangwa as a “political opponent” in itself is a call for anarchy and further lawlessness.

He said what Sangwa, Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, Linda Kasonde and others have done by petitioning the eligibility of Lungu to stand as Republican President is to provide Zambians an opportunity to seek the interpretation of the law and to lay to rest all illegalities that may have come about after the filing in of nominations for the highest office in the land.

“The problem we have as a country is that we have politicised and caderised public institutions to a point where people have no regard for systems. Even fools can lift a middle finger at the law,” Zulu said. “This is not about Lungu and Sangwa but about the Constitution which is the supreme law of the land and we can’t apply cadre interpretations of the law because this is not street law.”

He said it is imperative that President Lungu’s sympathisers understand that the courts do not look at individuals (hence the saying “Justice is blind”), but rather at the interpretation of that which is in the law.

“The uproar by some of these supporters reminds me of another cadre who insinuated at attacking the United States Embassy following a diplomatic row between Zambia and the US. No guys, it doesn’t work like that. President Lungu is a qualified lawyer himself who I want to believe understands the magnitude of this matter and who ought to respect the law,” Zulu said.

He said as the eligibility case comes before the Constitutional Court, it can only be hoped and prayed that the judges would be impartial and apply the utmost levels of professionalism and judicial fairness which in turn should also make the nation and the parties involved content with the judgment.

Zulu further said the country should “give it up” for lawyers who have taken it upon themselves to help citizens understand the law and most importantly to help the courts guide the nation in upholding the Constitution.

He said the country shall stand in solidarity with the men and women who have sacrificed their own personal safety for the good of Zambia.

“Mwebantu, these are indeed the true definition of what a Zambian Watchdog ought to be. They are the Diggers of truth and the Mast of the Nation. Let us all remain calm as Koswe does a ka Zambia Reports on this interesting NKANI. I will be watching on Diamond TV Zambia or just Ask Muvi TV in case I miss it. #TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised,” said Zulu.