Treating Sangwa as a political opponent

It is said that practice what you preach or change your speech.
Last Saturday, Lusaka Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba called on all party members to treat State Counsel John Sangwa as a political opponent after the latter was retained by the Legal Resources Foundation as its lawyer in challenging Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August elections in the Constitutional Court.
“What he [Sangwa] is trying to do is politicise the matter when it has already been dealt with by the Constitutional Court. Therefore, we will no longer entertain this nonsense by John Sangwa. All our party structures in Lusaka should come in numbers at the court premises when the matter comes up in court and support our leader, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Kennedy said. “Our members should come for the hearing whenever the court sets the date. We know very well that people like John Sangwa who claims to be a renowned lawyer and a few individuals have formed a cartel to try by whatever means possible to drag President Lungu in the mud and try to paint him black in the eyes of Zambians when the Constitution was clear that he was eligible to stand.”
But after a backlash, Kennedy is telling the nation that he is not a thug for him to threaten State Counsel John Sangwa’s life.
“I am not violent. I am not a thug but a provincial leader of a reputable organisation, the ruling PF party in Lusaka. I have no propensity to threaten the life of someone. I am not above the law and neither is Sangwa or anybody above the law. What I know, however, is that I have fundamental rights and freedoms like any other Zambian to express my political opinion. I will not apologise to anyone, not even [to] Sangwa because I never threatened the life of anybody,” he says. “The statement I issued on Saturday last week was comprehensive and I gave clear-cut reasons why Sangwa will be treated as a political opponent by the PF. As usual, Sangwa himself and some excited opposition leaders including the opposition inclined clergy and some media organisations have misinterpreted the statement; deliberately so, to portray a bad picture on my character that I threatened Sangwa’s life. You can play back the footages of the media that covered the event and also refer to the statement I issued on Saturday May 22, 2021 and see if there is anywhere I threatened Sangwa’s life. At no time did I ever threaten anybody’s life.”
We are not sure why Kennedy was in a hurry to issue that statement on Saturday considering that the PF have a legal department and personnel who could have ably handled the matter, if at all it was necessary. The matter above was about the Constitution and Edgar’s candidature. It has nothing to do with partisan politics.
But as an Igbo proverb states, “The mind is like a bag, everyone carries their own”. What motivated Kennedy remains a mystery, only he alone can answer for it.
However, we must state here that the PF’s conduct towards political adversaries – real or imaginary – is always brutal both physically and otherwise.
This is done both within the PF and against the opposition rivals. We all remember how PF member Innocent Kalimanshi was politically dealt with at their party secretariat in Lusaka on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Even Zambia Police officers who went to restore order became part of the collateral damage. Is this the political treatment Kennedy is aiming for Sangwa? What’s the point in calling on cadres to turn out in numbers at court? How else are we supposed to interpret Kennedy’s message?
We wish to advise our brother Kennedy that when he does not understand certain issues, it is better that he leaves them to experts to comment. The PF has a pool of lawyers like their legal chairperson Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu, Tutwa Ngulube and many others who are competent enough to comment on constitutional matters. Kennedy does not have the knowledge over every subject, least of all the Constitution. He should therefore learn to leave certain topics to respective professionals for views. He simply has no capacity to engage in intellectual debate of this magnitude.
We also understand that he always seeks to please his boss Edgar Lungu, but in his quest to do so, Kennedy should not risk his individual freedom. Such rantings will one day land him in prison for either inciting violence or threatening violence. Can one imagine that State Counsel Sangwa is physically attacked by criminals today! Who could be the first suspect? It is Kennedy, of course! So, brother Kennedy, please tone down and mind your language. Your party will not be in power forever. You could be powerful now but a time will come when you will be vulnerable to the regime, just like most of us are today.
As we have stated before, we are ruled by a bunch of thin-skinned turncoat democrats who react with full venom at every turn…At every or rather to any citizenry concern, they are injurious. They are so sensitive that one fails to separate the leadership from party cadres – hooligans. Violence of the mouth they practice with same intensity physically!
Likewise, police brutality or abuse is their first weapon!
