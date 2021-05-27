Zambia Police officers have been reduced to pulp, says Mukuka

POLITICAL researcher Dr Cephas Mukuka says the Zambia Police are competent but end up as victims of circumstances along the way.

Dr Mukuka said Zambia had among the most highly qualified police officers in Africa.

“Today they have been reduced to pulp.

This takes me back to the days of the then inspector generals of the police Mr Ephraim Mateyo and Mr Martin Malama. Truth be told the duo defined what our police officers are made of and actually vindicates my argument on our men and women in the service. They performed pretty good reducing lawlessness drastically as the nation watched in salute,” he charged.

Dr Mukuka said historically, when the police fall into the hands of the powerful, they cease to perform and function.

“Lawlessness takes the centre circle and cases of assault, manslaughter, murder and the likes characterise the nation,” he said. “During the reign of the then president of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, UNIP had a group of youths they called the vigilantes. These youths had express permission to beat, assault and inflict pain on anyone as long as it pleased the powerful.”

Dr Mukuka said the police were deemed impotent during those days.

“Actually it was the vigilantes who took over the police services as the police watched helplessly. In Malawi, the then president, Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, had a similar group like that of Kaunda. He called it the Pioneers. The Pioneers were ruthless, heartless and careless in their dealings,” he said. “They were a youth wing created to intimidate perceived political enemies of the Banda administration. No one dared to question their operations as the powerful were behind them. The police during this period were rendered impotent, useless and toothless. Human rights were abused, as a lot of people got injured along the way.”

Dr Mukuka said in the same vein, in Rwanda during the genocide after the death of then president Juvenal Habyarimana, it was yet another youth wing called the Interahamwe, who caused the massacre of over one million people.

He said the Interahamwes in Rwanda, like the vigilantes in Zambia and the Pioneers in Malawi, caused great havoc and hence contributed to the breakdown in law and order at the given periods in time.

“The point here is that the police should be allowed to operate as independent entities and bodies. If anything, and above all, they are trained professionals in their areas. We can do better as Africa by giving space to our police to operate freely as professionals. Our police have a lot of questions to answer,” said Dr Mukuka. “A number of cases once brought out in the public domain end up dying a natural death and those injured put blame on wrong people. Sanity has since returned to Malawi and Rwanda and yet to return to Zambia in as far as the police are concerned, it’s not war or political hooliganism but rather a provocation to good governance.”