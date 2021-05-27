Zanaco send coach on leave after humiliating defeat

TUESDAY’s 4-nill loss to Buildcon was the last site of Chris Kaunda as Zanaco coach.

Kaunda who joined the bankers last year in January, on Tuesday suffered his biggest defeat since he joined Sunset stadium and it later cost him his job.

Kaunda’s one and half year at helm of Zanaco has seen him in charge of over 55 games with 28 wins, 15 draws and 12 loses.

The Bankers are second on the log table at 50 points, eight points behind log leaders Zesco United, with 14 wins, eight draws and eight loses.

Zanaco fans staged a protest on Saturday at Sunset Stadium following their team’s shock 2-1 defeat to relegated Kitwe United.

The fans were infuriated with the substitution of Congolese midfielder Lasa Kiala and African Cup of Nations winner Chisamba Lungu in the second half.

According to a club statement, Kaunda will not be in charge of the last four games as he has been sent on leave.

General manager Marlon Kananda announced the development to the players and technical

bench before yesterday’s morning training session at Sunset.

“Zanaco FC management have reached a decision to put their head coach on leave following a string of poor results. Zanaco head Coach Chris Kaunda will not be in charge of the team for the last four games of the season,” read the statement. “Kaunda’s one and half season stint as Zanaco FC coach has come to a halt after two consecutive defeats to bottom placed Kitwe United and Buildcon FC. Team manager Robin Munsanka will take charge of the team in the interim until the end of the season.”