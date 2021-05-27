Zesco blame referee for loss

ZESCO United Football Club has slammed referee Evans Mulenga, citing him as the reason for their delayed title coronation following his contentious decisions in their 3-0 loss to Prison Leopards in Kabwe on Wednesday.

Mulenga made a number of questionable decisions in the match, especially when he awarded Leopards a penalty adjudging defender Clement Mwape to have handled the ball in the box.

But television replays clearly showed that the ball hit the back of the falling player without touching his hand.

Zesco players heavily protested the decision but to no avail.

David Obasi stepped up to convert the resultant spot kick.

Seven minutes later, Mulenga gave Zesco’s star midfielder Kelvin Kampamba what many considered to be a soft second yellow card resulting in the player taking an early shower to hand the home side a numerical advantage.

This wafter Kampamba questioned why the free kick went against Zesco when it was him who was being pulled back by a Leopards player.

The referee’s decision also invited protestations from the Zesco officials, accusing the referee of favouring the home side.

This is not the first time the Lusaka-based referee is at the centre of controversy.

Three weeks ago, he was accused of ‘aiding’ Green Eagles to escape relegation when the team beat Lusaka Dynamos 2-0 in Choma, inviting the fury of Dynamos coach Wedson Nyirenda.

The result in Kabwe means that Zesco have to meet relegated Kitwe United on Sunday to be crowned champions for the ninth time.

The result also helped Leopards escape relegation waters into 10th position.

Following the game, a belligerent article on the Zesco United website authored by the club’s media officer Desmond Katongo read: “Zesco United’s 3-0 defeat to Prison Leopards yet again exposed the deficiencies in the men charged by the Football Association of Zambia to manage football matches in the country. In an age where Zambian football is beamed beyond the region through pay television station SuperSport, one would think referees would be concerned with the cost of poorly managing games in a league that has for the last two decades been rated among the top leagues in Africa.”

Coach Mumamba Numba also weighed in on Mulenga’s performance.

“The officiating of today’s game has contributed to our defeat. The referee didn’t perform to the expectation of everyone. The penalty he gave wasn’t a penalty because the ball hit the player on his back. That also contributed because it gave our opponents power to stay in the game,” said Numba.

“I think the FAZ referees’ manager and his people need to take a great look at how their officials are managing the games. Referees this season have been pathetic. This is something we can’t lie about. They need to do something so that this game of football is developed.”

In the other game of the day, NAPSA’s woes continued when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kabwe Warriors and sunk into the relegation zone.