PF’s cosmetic ban on rallies

Maurice Nyambe, the executive director of Transparency International – Zambia, has noted that the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s Standard Operating Procedure against COVID-19, discourages political parties from holding rallies, and instead urges to utilise alternative mediums of communication and information dissemination such as ICT platforms, public addresses, radio, TV and other media.
“We have noted as TI-Z that the ECZ has not banned the holding of rallies but rather only ‘discouraged’ political parties from holding of rallies as a COVID-19 mitigation measure. We have further noted that the PF have responded to this development by banning public rallies for their candidates taking part in the forthcoming elections. We, however, note that despite this highly publicised ban, Mr Joseph Malanji, a member of the PF Central Committee, held a rally in Chibombo district this past weekend to receive what was said to be UPND defectors,” says Maurice. “It therefore appears to us that the purported ban is a cosmetic one designed to advance the false narrative that the PF are heeding to the advice given by the ECZ. While the PF has been commended in some circles for announcing the ban, we would like to urge the authorities not to use this as a justification for preventing opposition political parties who may decide to go ahead with the holding of rallies from doing so. It is our belief that any party that will decide to hold rallies in spite of the ECZ’s advice will be alive to the potential risks involved and will therefore take the necessary precautions as guided by the Ministry of Health to ensure that they reduce the risk of transmission amongst their supporters. It is also worth remembering that the PF conducted nationwide mobilisation meetings at the time when COVID-19 cases were high, while the opposition was not allowed the same liberty through the selective application of the public order Act. TI-Z therefore considers the sentiments by some PF officials aimed at limiting the opposition from gathering on account of ECZ’s purported ban on rallies as not only misguided but also mischievous.”
We agree.
At the height of the second wave of COVID-19, when then health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya was churning out hundreds of positive cases daily, Edgar Lungu and his minions, including all manner of organisations, were fully engaging the public, canvassing positive opinion over the mischievous Bill 10. Edgar and his cabinet ministers, including the PF’s propaganda vehicle – the National Mobilisation Committee – held huge public meetings without care for the COVID-19 golden rules promulgated by his own government. We equally remember the uproar he caused when he commissioned the Makeni flyover surrounded by a multitude of maskless supporters. And he never apologised or refrained from gallivanting across the width and breadth of this nation in the name of inspecting developmental projects. He met chiefs and addressed public rallies in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya.
The PF continues today mobilising using mass rallies while donating vehicles, bicycles and second hand clothes – at times using permanent secretaries as the case in Dundumwezi this week. Who is fooling who? This is not only double standards of the highest order but utter hypocrisy.
As it is said, “A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation”.
For fear of being outdone by the opposition which is armed with truth given the regime’s lamentable failure on all fronts of governance, the PF and its government is now employing the pandemic for its agitation and propaganda!
As Chishimba Kambwili once rightly put it, there is no election without campaign rallies. Since the ECZ has not banned but have merely discouraged public rallies, let contestants conduct their campaigns, meet people but strictly take precautions by ensuring everyone attending those public events are masked up. It was going to be a different story if the public broadcaster, ZNBC, was opened up for all contestants to reach out to the people, so the only way out is to have public campaign rallies.
