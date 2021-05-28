Support for PF has diminished badly – NDC

THE opposition National Democratic Congress says holding public meetings will only expose the party’s unpopularity as public support for the PF has diminished badly.

Sichula has attempted to explain why the PF is trying to avoid public rallies as announced by secretary general Davies Mwila.

Sichula, the NDC Copperbelt chairman, said the ruling party was afraid of facing the people given reports that citizens in almost every province, including the party’s so-called former strongholds were likely to be hostile.

He said the PF’s avoidance of public rallies was not about COVID-19.

“Booing may be embarrassing and president Hakainde Hichilema may humiliate them with huge numbers so they want to use Ministry of Health and ECZ [Electoral Commission of Zambia] as an excuse…. They want to hide the evidence of HH’s support so that it can be easier to rig elections,” Sichula said.

He said Zambians would rather die of the pandemic than keep the PF in power.

“Keep your guidelines as we campaign for president HH and the UPND. We are not going to allow the PF to use ECZ and the Ministry of Health as a tool to restrict our campaigns,” said Sichula.