An insight with Prof. Edgar Nyanga: by merit, not by sympathy or favour

Merit means the quality of being particularly good or worthy, especially so as to deserve praise or reward (Oxford English and Spanish dictionary, 2021). An example, you have been promoted for being an outstanding employee of the year as you have scored beyond the threshold given to you, from today, you are line manger for production unit. Simply means feelings of pity and sorrow for someone else’s misfortune. For example, I’m sorry that you are a woman. Empathy means to put yourself into someone’s situation. For example, you are a woman and I feel you being a woman is a very unfortunate situation in your life. Favour is approval, support, or liking for someone, especially for own gain. For example, I promote you because you are the only woman in the company.

Taking a swipe at the leadership and women, I would like to posit that from the beginning, God created men and women equal, though with different roles that need to compliment each other. Therefore, there is nowhere, at least from my lenses, where women are less human beings to men. We are all equal before the eyes of and creation of God. And this is why the Bible tells us in Galatians 3 vs. 28 that there is neither male nor female for we are all one and equal before God. Ecclesiastes 9:11 at the last part of it also adds that time and chance happens to all regardless of who you are. This already explains that our women folk are equal with us.

Africa has had a fair share of women of influence in their own lanes. Some of the examples include women like Wangari Maathai (1940-2011), the famous Kenyan environmentalist, women’s rights activist and Nobel Laureate, Miriam Makeba – Musician and apartheid activist (South Africa), President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf – Africa’s first woman president (Liberia), Africa’s first female president in 2006, among many others who played (are playing) pivotal roles in changing many lives in their countries.

Zambia has had women that worked tirelessly to improve the lives of majority Zambians. They include women like Her Honour Wina Inonge, the Republican Vice-President, Prof Nkandu Luo, Edith Nawakwi, Mutale Nalumango and many others in the political arena. We have also witnessed women leading institutions in Zambia such as Stella Libongani’s Zambia police.

It should settle well that these people defied all odds and worked hard to reach that level. One of the woman who leads one organisation told me that she’s not a chairlady but a chairman, because she mans the organisation. We implore our women folk to stop thinking that for them to make it to the top leadership, they need to be favoured, sympathised/empathised and/or they need to be manipulated. They must just work hard because they have the capacity to do it just like men. As the adage goes, ‘you educate a woman, you educate the whole community’, it is high time we came out of our comfort zones as women and serve humanity in our communities. Men shall accept the challenge when we see the women stop thinking that they are second hand, when women stop solicitating for sympathy/empathy and favours because they will no longer be manipulated by the men. It starts with you as a woman to challenge men. Don’t be sold or bought for a penny but do the right thing. Stop words like…. ‘He will help me’, ‘they will feel for me’, ‘I will have a favour’…. You need to fight for your position, work hard and show men that you are worthy the salt and equal to the task ahead.

We look forward to seeing women vying for presidency and then choosing their fellow ladies as running mates if that will be the ideal. We want women to stand up and say indeed, equal rights are equal…. We would like to see women pay the same amounts during nominations, nothing like sympathising. Let the women shout loud and say we are equal, why should we look up to men to give us favours and all that? If we have to make it happen, let women walk the talk unlike waiting for men to lead the way.

It is disheartening to see some strong women with great minds being manipulated by men at the expense of development and growth. We hope that women will realise that despite different roles given by God to us, we are all equal before the creation of God and we can do it as human beings. As we vie for leadership positions, we need to be forecast and this will help us to be a strong force to bring about development. Women need to stand and avoid being favoured but be given positions because they deserve them through handwork. We can champion meritocracy over other means of getting promotions, leadership positions availed to us. Be happy that you have earned your position through merit and that will help you maintain your dignity as a creation of God.