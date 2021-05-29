Copperbelt needs to repay Lungu’s love with votes, says Ng’ambi

COPPERBELT PF presidential campaign manager Frank Ng’ambi says the province needs to repay President Edgar Lungu’s love and work for maximum votes.

He says PF members should desist from hate among “ourselves, no bitterness, no petty politics among ourselves, we all applied but not all of us were picked”.

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Ng’ambi as the Copperbelt provincial campaign manager.

Ng’ambi is the immediate past Chifubu member of Parliament who did not reapply for adoption due to lack of a Grade 12 certificate.

“This indeed is an honour and also a challenge to deliver maximum votes for the president – a task that me and my team are determined to execute to the better end,” he said. “Let me therefore take this opportunity to appeal to all members of the party in all structures, sections, wards, constituencies, districts up to provinces to bury all the differences that may have arisen especially that we are just coming from adoptions of candidates for various positions in the coming crucial elections.”

Ng’ambi said PF members should embrace each other for victory.

“I am appealing to all of you especially on the Copperbelt where our party, the Patriotic Front, has such wonderful support for the president, to embrace each other in the spirit of unity and love for the president, the party and the nation because victory is certain,” he said. “It is therefore incumbent upon those that have been adopted to stand as councillors, mayors, and indeed members of parliament to embrace your competitors that were not adopted in the adoption process. Only then shall we ensure 100 per cent votes for the party and the president and indeed all our candidates.”

Ng’ambi said unity of purpose would leave the opposition or the detractors with no chance at all.

“The President has shown his love for the province by bringing unprecedented development to all districts in the province in areas of health, education, water and sanitation including the socio-economic areas. It is our considered view that His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has outperformed all his predecessors in the province with massive infrastructure development in education, health and transport sectors where a big number of projects have been completed, a number of them still under construction while others are about to commence. The President surely deserve a resounding victory come August 12,” he said. “It is only President Lungu who has managed to correct legacy errors that were made by previous regimes in the mining sector by taking back the mines and save thousands of jobs in the mining sectors and keeping the mines afloat despite the harsh economic conditions obtaining world-wide brought about by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years. With his continued leadership, the Copperbelt Province is expected to get serious economic boom with mining activities are set to become fully operational with COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in all parts of the world which is leading to business activities opening up to full capacity.”

He said it was only President Lungu who has delivered farming inputs on time.

Ng’ambi noted that the dreams and aspirations of President Lungu to make the Copperbelt a big and modern economic hub of the nation can only be realised when all unite and woo voters to give him maximum votes.

“All the empowerment programmes to marketeers and entrepreneurs and other opportunities that the Lungu presidency has presented lie in your hands. You have a choice whether to continue on this developmental trajectory or not and I believe we will all do the right thing on August 12,” said Ng’ambi. “Do not be cheated by anyone telling you they will fix things. Some of them created the many problems that President Lungu has been solving in major mining towns on the Copperbelt. And therefore, they can’t claim to be the solution to problems they created for almost three decades ago. They want to come and leave this province in more misery. You therefore have a duty to confine them to where they belong and leave economic keys in the safe hands of President Lungu. As we begin the journey to retaining President Lungu and the PF in the next 80 days, I humbly request all of you to desist from hate among ourselves. No bitterness, no petty politics among ourselves. We all applied but not all of us were picked. Can we all unite and speak one language of ‘ President Lungu and victory will indeed be certain.”