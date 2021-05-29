Kamba’s threats against Sangwa are primitive – Kashishi

THE threats and intimidation against State Counsel John Sangwa by PF Lusaka chairman Kennedy Kamba are most unfortunate coming from a person who ought to know better, says Pepino Kashishi.

Kashishi, a senior citizen, said threats and intimidation against citizens with divergent views and lack of respect for the rule of law has been the hallmark of the PF administration.

Responding to Kamba’s statement that Sangwa should be treated as a political opponent wherever he is found, Bishop Chihana said such utterances posed great danger to the democracy that everyone enjoys in Zambia.

Kamba said the PF would “no longer entertain his [Sangwa’s] nonsense” following the lawyer’s filing of a petition regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August elections.

He directed all PF members to turn out in numbers and show solidarity to President Lungu when he appears before the court whenever a date is set for hearing the eligibility petition.

Kamba, who is also PF member of the Central Committee, further said the party is not happy and is concerned with the “misconduct” being exhibited by Sangwa.

But Kashishi, a retired employee of ZCCM, said as unfortunate as it might be, Kamba’s threats did not come as a surprise to many.

He said it was difficult to understand where Kamba was drawing authority from to so brazenly threaten and intimidate a renowned lawyer on matters of the country’s governance.

“The fact that he is an official of the ruling party does not give him any authority to do so. If what has been reported is true, Mr Kamba has actually broken the law for which he should be made to account like any other person who may do the same. Nobody should be above the law and relevant government authorities should take keen interest in this matter before it balloons into something else that may be regrettable,” Kashishi said.

“But will any law enforcement agency dare lay a finger on Mr Kamba even with assurances we have received of late, of firm but fair application of the rule of law? Institutions of governance should be mindful of the severe repercussions that may ensue as a result of poor and/or unprofessional handling of matters of public interest at this critical moment in the history of our country. Mr Kamba’s behaviour in this manner also points to the fact that he does not understand the type of government that the people of Zambia have created for themselves and by which they want to continue to govern themselves.”

Kashishi added that Kamba appeared not to understand his role, just as many of his colleagues and former ministers appeared not to understand theirs in the various government portfolios they were appointed in.

“Any ruling political party, including Mr. Kamba’s Patriotic Front, is not the government of the Republic of Zambia. The government of this country is the people of Zambia in their collective capacity. A ruling party’s official mandate is to give policy direction on the governance of the country for a specific period of time and ensure that what is contained therein is implemented through the established governance channels and institutions,” he said.

Kashishi said every citizen had the right to participate in the governance of the country, including questioning the appropriateness or legality of decisions and actions made by those appointed, selected or elected to public positions, including the presidency.

He said the problem Zambia has had, including the current eligibility issue of President Lungu, had been the lack of a mechanism to effectively control the person who assumes the presidency.

“There is just too much authority given to this one single office at the expense of equitable distribution of authority among other equally important arms of government for effective checks and balances and the smooth and objective running of government machinery. Due to this factor, government machinery is mostly dysfunctional as just about everything revolves around this one man and office. The holder of the presidency literally becomes the law and out of control of even the political party that sponsored him or her,” he said.

“But the basic truth is that the President is just the first agent, among many other agents of people and as such, he is answerable or accountable to the people. And it won’t do to threaten and intimidate those who want to ensure that the country is governed in the spirit of the Constitution that the people of Zambia set for themselves.”

Kashishi said the Constitution gives the mandate to all Zambians to participate in the governance of their country, including taking measures like the one State Counsel Sangwa had taken, to protect the tenets of the constitution where there was an alleged breach.

He said it was a normal and justifiable action and the country’s judicial system had the mandate to adjudicate, according to the laws of the land.

“It is actually primitive, in this age, to resort to threats, intimidation and violence over any governance or political issue because there are established channels through which such disputes can be managed. This primitivity has been allowed to fester for far too long, well before the PF administration although this has now been taken to unbelievable levels today, and must be stopped if this country will have to move to a higher level than the one we are in today that will ensure sustainable development under a workable democracy,” he said.

Kashishi further said it was practically impossible to develop in a meaningful and sustainable manner under a political climate of threats, intimidation and actual political violence.

He said Christianity was all about love for one another.

“This was the specific instruction Jesus Christ gave to humanity, through those first apostles, just before He was going back to Heaven, ‘Love one another as I have loved you.’ He even washed His disciples’ feet to emphasize the importance of servant leadership as a measure of Christianity, which is loudly lacking in this country,” he said.

“How then can we brand this country as a Christian nation when we are nowhere near obeying the instructions of the person or the God that we profess to follow or to believe in? I hope we will have men and women riding to the leadership of this country sooner rather than later who will be brave enough to critically look at this Christian nation declaration and do the right thing instead of continuing with this big lie.”

Kashishi further said Sangwa should be idolised and not ridiculed and disrespected for only trying to protect that which was for good for Zambia.

He said in civilised societies, Sangwa would be honoured for his bravery in trying to protect the country’s interests.

“Of course, he could be wrong but this lawyer should be commended,” said Kashishi.