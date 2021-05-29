Lungu trying to mitigate his fast dwindling political fortunes by intimidation his opponents – Tembo

STOP playing double standards on election campaigns, Patriots for Economic Progress Presidential candidate Sean Tembo has told President Edgar Lungu.

Tembo said it was strange for President Lungu to say no rallies when in actual fact he himself was addressing huge gatherings.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are disappointed with the double standards that are being exhibited by President Edgar Lungu in terms of election campaigns. During his campaign launch at Mulungushi, the President said there shall be no rallies or huge gatherings while he himself was addressing a huge gathering. In other words, President Lungu wants his political opponents not to campaign while he himself is busy campaigning,” Tembo said.

He advised the opposition to ignore President Lungu’s directive with the contempt it deserves.

“All opposition political parties should be reminded that we’re currently in the official 90 days campaign period and there is no legal requirement whatsoever to get a permit for a rally from any authority. As opposition, we should not allow ourselves to be intimidated anyhow. As a player in this election, President Lungu cannot also be the referee to dictate when the opposition should campaign and when they should not.”

Tembo said President Lungu was trying to mitigate his dwindling political fortunes.

“It is evident to us that President Lungu is trying to mitigate his fast dwindling political fortunes through intimidation of his political opponents. We are sure that President Lungu is fully aware that he has no sound basis on which to ask the Zambian people to re-elect him back into office. His road infrastructure pitch is a farce as there are no roads to talk home about outside of Lusaka, regardless of whether one goes east, west, north or south. His economic prosperity pitch is only applicable to those around him whom he has given lucrative tenders to supply expired drugs and grandmotherly looking fire trucks. The common Zambian is in dire poverty and squalor,” said Tembo.

“Our advice to President Edgar Lungu is that instead of wasting his energy intimidating political opponents using COVID-19 regulations, the President should spend his remaining few days in office apologising to the Zambian people for grossly mismanaging this beautiful country for the past 6 years.”