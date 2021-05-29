Lungu’s ban on rallies is unconstitutional – NDC

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s ban on public rallies to disadvantage his contenders when he is having his own assemblies is unconstitutional, says the National Democratic Congress.

NDC vice-president Edward Mumbi says the ban will be “ground number one” in a presidential petition in the “unlikely event” that President Lungu is re-elected.

Launching his reelection campaign at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on Wednesday, President Lungu told supporters that he would not hold public rallies, and expected opposition parties to do the same.

“Therefore, in my capacity as Head of State and the government, I hereby direct the police service and the Ministry of Health to ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 pandemic health regulations and guidelines without fear or favour,” said President Lungu. “What will it benefit you to be holding rallies, but then sacrifice the lives of our citizens and voters to COVID-19 and death?”

But in an interview yesterday, Mumbi said President Lungu’s ban on rallies and directive to police to arrest those that flout his order is abuse of his powers as a candidate in the presidential election.

“President Lungu’s ban of rallies as regard to his contenders when he is having his own rallies by pretending that he is introducing to the people

facilities by government that he is commissioning as seen…is unconstitutional and abuse of his powers as candidate in the presidential election,” Mumbi said. “That will be ground number one in the presidential petition in the unlikely event that he is re-elected because that is malicious and very unconstitutional and that he is not the election manager. The election managers are the Electoral Commission of Zambia who should set rules that should be acceptable by both contenders.”

And Mumbi says Vice-President Inonge Wina’s taking of President Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo on an introduction tour countrywide is abuse of office and state resources and constitutes a criminal offence.

“[President] Lungu is adulterating the Constitution and they should be warned that they have set grounds for a very serious presidential petition in the unlikely event that he was elected as President. For Madam Wina and Luo, they should be aware that in the case of [Michael] Mabenga vs Sikota Wina, this decision is in the White Book and reported by the Zambia Law Report 2003 that Mabenga lost the seat for abuse of state resources…so there are set rules, they cannot pretend so let them go and read the law,” he said.

Mumbi added that President Lungu is already treading on very dangerous grounds and has no authority whatsoever to ban rallies.

He called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to monitor President Lungu’s abuse of constitutional and state resources.

Zambians will be voting in presidential, parliamentary and local government elections on August 12.