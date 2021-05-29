LUSAKA MOTOR RALLY IN SIGHT

AFTER Successfully launching a racing team, Blacksmith, rally driver Mujo Simakoloyi is now helping the Lusaka Motor Sports by sponsoring a second national motor rally to be held in the capital city.

Simakoloyi’s Blacksmith has pumped in K50,000 and the tournament will now be dubbed the Blacksmith National Rally.

Simakoloyi, who is also among the 14 drivers that have so far entered for tomorrow’s race, says sponsoring the rally was not a business transaction but to help the sport grow.

“For me personally coming in to sponsor the event was not a business transaction. So, for me to let [the] rally die is impossible and I can never let it die as long as I am able. I will continue to support [the] rally in every way I can; in sponsoring and everything,” he said in an interview. “With that spirit when we continue, I think motor sport won’t die with or without COVID-19; it will grow. And we have seen teams like Homes who have come up as sponsors, so who are we not to follow suit? We have learnt from them, and others who will come after us will follow suit. So, as a business we will continue to support motor sport like other guys support football; the same way others support tennis. For me this is my football and it will continue now and years to come.”

He has however promised to give his best during the rally.

“When you are in a small pond and a small fish makes a big splash, there are many champions that are in this country. National champions, African champions; and me Mujo, I am just a small fish in the pond,’’ Simakoloyi added. ‘’And if you throw my name in those people, believe me, I give it my best. There are a lot of drivers with a lot of experience and [[I] will be going there with a fight. I will bring my best and I think my best is enough to bring the win back to Lusaka, and I am not going in big headed.”

Two months ago, Simakoloyi launched Blacksmith in Lilayi at his multi-dollar rally service centre.

The event, which is being organised by the Lusaka Motor Sport with a targeted budget of over K100,000 has so far attracted 14 entries.

Among other sponsors are Zesu who come on board with a K5,000, Kasgon Energy Limited whow have put in 800 litres of diesel worth K13,000.

Others are Madison Insurance, Toyota Zambia, and Labnet Solutions.

The Blacksmith national rally championship will cover a distance of 122.87 kilometres with 10 special stages that cover 93.34 kilometres.

Before the main event tomorrow, the drivers will have a qualifying stage today at Lusaka’s Showground, covering a distance of 2.98 kilometres.

And Lusaka Motor Sport vice-chairman Elmandy Gumboh has thanked Blacksmith for coming on board at what he termed the 11th hour.

“We would like to thank the government for allowing us to have our calendar, though it is not really promising. I am sure you all know what is happening with this COVID-19 but if things go well the calendar will continue,’’ said Gumboh.

‘’We want to thank Zambia Motor Sports Association for allowing us as Lusaka Motor Sport to host this event. This event was supposed to be hosted in Chingola on the Copperbelt, but our brothers had a bit of problem with the roads because of the rains and we took it up in less than three weeks before the event. And at the 11th hour we had blacksmith as the main sponsor of the event.’’

Below is the full list of drivers and navigators who have so far entered for the race:

Leroy Gomes, Urshlla Gomes

Mujo Simakoloyi, Lastone Chulu

Geoffrey Chulu, Mailes Chulu

Laston Hamoonga, Choongo Hamoonga

Yazdaan Ticklay, Mali Chulu

Kyle Latife, Balveen Latife

Aadil Gelu, Azhar Gelu

Crawford Mwinga, Sylvia Malilwe

Farook Sidique, Jicco Sandu

Colin Gander, Masuzyo Tembo

Mohammed Ally, John Ray Chinjila

Mayur Patel, Kapunza Mbevya

Azim Ticklay, Fred Changocho

Farook Ticklay, Aneesh Javari.