Macha says newsrooms are highly politicised

A MEDIA trainer says to remedy the current patent political inclinations of practicing journalists, there is need to re-orient them that news is beyond politics.

Herbert Macha, in an interview in Lusaka on Thursday, said politicisation of newsrooms is today very common in Zambian media organisations.

“If today you walk in a newsroom, be it public or private media, you’ll find this political inclination. It is from there that we (journalists) begin to think that the narratives for politicians are more important than other community issues,” Macha said. “Whether we want it or not, newsrooms are highly politicised now. Political inclinations are the order of the day in newsrooms and because of that, you see it in the media content – highly politicised. To sort out that problem, we need to re-orient the newsrooms that news is beyond politics. There are so many issues and the more we cover these issues, the better.”

He said newsrooms should be empowered with resources so that journalists could complete their stories, with an investigative approach.

“It’s a culture that we need to change, especially for the young generation of reporters. They need to change that culture of looking at news as events that are happening that day,” Macha said. “News is in-depth; you have to dig it out. So many things that we learn about on social media can be well investigated and become very good investigative pieces. That way we are also going to provide checks and balances to society, and we’ll be serving the community and not politicians.”

He added that the case of Zambian media content has been of stories that are left hanging, “or that are not complete.”

“Incomplete stories are very common in the Zambian media content, whether print, radio and TV,” Macha noted.

He said the challenge of lack of investigative reporting in Zambia has been that journalists put a lot of emphasis on news from scheduled events.

“Things which are scheduled and obvious! As a result, you’ll find that most of the stories in the Zambian media content are stories of events that are occurring. We have overlooked the aspect of getting to the bottom of stories,” Macha said. “In most cases, stories are left hanging and people are wondering what happened. Other people have attributed that to lack of resources in the media, to do investigative journalism. But I still think that it’s not about the resources – it’s just commitment.”

Macha reckoned that: “we are not committed as media to investigative reporting.”

“We have taken it as a normal practice to just write stories about today,” said Macha. “Reporting on issues requires that you go further than just what people say. Reporting what people say is nothing but telling a narrative of someone about something. We are supposed to go beyond that!”

On Thursday and yesterday, Macha was among the trainers in an investigative journalism for practicing journalists workshop held at Mika Hotel in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

The workshop was organised by Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia.