Mporokoso SP candidate urges venturing into commercial livestock farming

By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama

MPOROKOSO Constituency Socialist Party candidate Elizabeth Kabwe has advised farmers in the district to start thinking of rearing chickens, cattle, pigs, goats and sheep on commercial level for them to be financially independent and stable.

She said the agriculture industry in the area should be developed to commercial level for people to benefit from the sector.

Kabwe said agriculture was the main occupation of most people in the area despite it being done on small and medium scale level, mainly for consumption.

She said once voted into office, she would encourage local farmers to think outside the box by doing farming activities on large scale.

Kabwe said Mporokoso had arable and fertile soils and receives enough rainfall, making the area suitable for agriculture activities.

She said if elected into office, she would engage agriculture sector stakeholders to be having constructive meetings with farmers, young people and women, on the ways to improve the sector in the constituency.

“I have noticed that the small and medium scale farmers are only concentrating on growing maize, cassava, and sorghum. However, there are other crops they can grow such as rice, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, soya beans, sunflower and other crops that could give them good cash when they harvest,” Kabwe said.

She said it was possible for farmers in the area to transform from small and medium scale to commercial level if they worked together.

She said the Socialist Party was an idealistic party which believed in providing real life solutions, not putting a blanket on people’s faces as it was done by some other political parties only interested to hoodwink the people.

“If the agricultural sector was properly developed in Mporokoso, the area can even become the bread basket of Northern Province and other agriculture products could even be sold to other provinces in the country,” Kabwe said.

She said once agriculture in the constituency was developed to commercial level, employment opportunities would be created for young people in the area.

Meanwhile, PF Malole candidate Robert Kalimi says he is ready to change the face of the area.

Kalimi said he was born and bred in Mungwi district and had all the challenges of Malole Constituency on his fingertips.

He said Malole was a huge constituency which needs development for the area to grow socially and economically.

Kalimi said what was hindering investors was lack of passable roads and good infrastructure.

He said time was now to make Malole an agriculture production area.

“Farming is the way to go and the people of Malole have what it takes to enhance their living standards by engaging themselves in economic farming activities,” said Kalimi.

Kalimi said with the help of his political and business advisers he strongly believes Malole will change for the better after August 12, general polls.