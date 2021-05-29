NAPSA take relegation fight to Zanaco

‘COACHLESS’ NAPSA Stars’ bid to beat relegation faces a stern test when they face equally troubled second placed Zanaco in the MTN/FAZ Super League rescheduled week 21 fixture at Sunset stadium this afternoon.

Both teams are meeting in this highly competitive fixture after firing their respective head coaches in what has now become a common feature known as ‘administrative leave’.

But Zanaco moved swiftly to hire Kelvin Kaindu when Chris Kaunda was just on his second day of the ‘leave.’

However, the situation may not be precarious for Zanaco as it is for NAPSA in terms of safety in the league.

The ‘Pensioners’ stormed the league on the platform of a cocktail of old legs assembled using pensioners’ funds to later rebrand and transform into a competitive youthful side.

They managed to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup this year, but are now in danger of going down if they don’t pick up points starting this afternoon.

Zanaco though, will not be an easy target on two fronts.

Firstly, the ‘Bankers’ are in the race to finish second on the table with everyone having resigned to the fact that Zesco United are all but champions.

But Zanaco faces tough competition in the race for a second position finish from Red Arrows, Lusaka Dynamos and Kabwe Warriors; also, the very fact that Kaindu would want to show his employers that he is the real deal in that position.

NAPSA for now are in the hands of Kampamba Chintu in an interim capacity.

The former Chipolopolo defender must win today or he may be blamed for having left his ‘safe’ job at Warriors to go and sink NAPSA.

NAPSA are fourth from bottom on the log and are fighting tooth and nail to survive relegation alongside Nkana, Indeni, Lumwana and Young Green Eagles.