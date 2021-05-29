Opposition should not fall for Edgar’s deception

Edgar Lungu’s third leg run for State House is not paved with any good intentions. Even more, he lacks tact and strategy – all he employs since forcing his way into the PF leadership in 2014 is violence, wanton disregard of the law and a nasty perpetuation of politics of submission! It’s either you accept his way of doing things or he falls on you like a tonne of bricks. No one has been spared in his wake – all institutions of the State have become compliant to this cult figure Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Apparently, he has managed to assemble a motley of followers from all sectors of society who avidly parrot his Alpha and Omega politics, which unfortunately is eating away at our democracy. He has refused to accept the basic tenets of democracy and that political parties represent different points of view and compete for the votes of the electorate – and that political power is secured by winning a fair election.
We have warned many times in the past that Edgar does not mean well for this country, that democracy means nothing to him. We have also reminded fellow citizens that when you put a weak person in the Office of President, they waste no time entrenching their power. This is what Edgar has been doing since 2015 when he stepped into the shoes of late president Michael Sata.
Launching his reelection campaign on Wednesday, as though he’s not been mobilising since 2016, Edgar had the audacity to ban the opposition from holding political rallies under the guise of strictly enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.
“I am also here to announce that the Patriotic Front party will not be holding those famous public rallies owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. We shall follow the official guidelines so that we protect our citizens; who we want votes from and who we want to serve again. Therefore, we have come up with effective and efficient COVID-19 compliant campaign strategies that will ensure we deliver our objectives without abrogating the public health guidelines. As President of this country, I promise not to abrogate the COVID-19 health regulations and guidelines. But I also expect my opponents to show responsibility and avoid public rallies which have been found to be super-spreaders of COVID-19 by health experts,” said Edgar in a nationally televised address. “The situation in India of escalated numbers of COVID-19 cases and loss of life, as it has been reported, was as a result of political rallies and we must surely learn from that. As President, I will not allow myself or indeed others to risk the lives of our people at the expedience of politics…. Therefore, in my capacity as Head of State and government, I hereby direct the Police Service and the Ministry of Health to ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 pandemic health regulations and guidelines without fear or favour. Already you can see that there is a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and it is irresponsibility of the highest order if we, the political leaders, invited multitudes to super-spreader events such as what we witnessed last week during some of my opponents’ filing in of their nominations. I hope that is the last time that we shall see such irresponsibility.”
What a cunning sophist Edgar is! As noted globally, a dictatorship tightly controls all aspects of the State and often ban or tightly controls groups and meeting. And Edgar has been disregarding rights of individual citizens for seven years and his government has worked hard to control citizens through laws, police and force!
Edgar has been in campaign mode since 2016 and he has never rested. At the height of the same pandemic he is referring to now, Edgar and his minions were pulling crowds all over the country as they went about bribing people through the so-called empowerment programmes. Edgar has visited chiefdoms where he has donated bicycles, t-shirts, cash and all sorts of gifts. In fact, he has even gone to the extent of hiring traditional leaders to campaign for him all over the country.
Meanwhile in the same period he has been stopping the opposition from doing the same using the police. Edgar has abrogated health guidelines that his own government initiated to supposedly mitigate COVID-19. He has never cared about his gatherings being super spreaders of the pandemic. And as he was making the directive inside Mulungushi International Conference Centre, a multitude of PF supporters gathered outside the Centre. Edgar knew of the gathering. He did not have them dispersed for the reason he is prescribing for others. So, where has this concern come from now? Is this the reason Covid figures have suddenly started rising in the country? And rising at the time this very government has been vaccinating citizens! What an irony.
The answer is simple. Firstly, Edgar feels that he has campaigned enough, so there is no need to proceed because it will advantage the opposition whom he has denied space since 2016. His handlers have wrongly advised him that if he allows the opposition to campaign, they will undo everything that he thinks he has done – all the deception he has planted all over the country.
Secondly, Edgar is now alive to the fact that the situation on the ground is not as favourable for the PF as he has all along fooled himself. He has seen how the opposition have started pulling crowds in his so-called strongholds and this has not gone well with him. Edgar is now a confirmed naked emperor because reality has dawned. So, his decision to ban political rallies has come about chiefly due to the above reasons. And now he wants to enter the boxing ring alone, jump around it and declare himself triumphant!
He is following the Ugandan script which he has learnt page-by-page. But Zambia is not Uganda. Edgar will certainly face serious problems; he should not dare people too much. There is certainly a limit to everything, including dictatorship.
Opposition political parties should not fall for Edgar’s deception. Let them meet the people, with caution of course. Don’t buy into Edgar’s hypocrisy and deception. He has already stifled your freedoms for too long.
