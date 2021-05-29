Red Arrows Volleyball Club begin title defence

WITH a whooping K200,000 that has come on board, Red Arrows women’s volleyball club start their title defence today against Nkwazi.

Arrows were last season’s champions and with the association managing to bring a sponsor on board for both the men’s and women’s league, they would seek to defend the tittle.

However, they will not have it easy as they face last season’s third placed Nkwazi at Zamsure courts in Lusaka.

In other fixtures, Green Buffaloes take on Spikers while Unza take on Prison Leopards.

In the men’s league, Chilube will start their title defence against Green Buffaloes who finished 5th last season.

Indeni Volleyball Club who finished second last season will take on Nkwazi, the fourth finishers in the same season.

Grean Eagles take on Red Arrows, while Nakonde face Prison Leopards.

And Zambia Volleyball Association general secretary Gift Chisekela said the partnership with Caanani Group International was a milestone for the association.

“We are pleased to bring to your attention that as Zambia Volleyball Association we have partnered with Caanani Group International to sponsor the Volleyball National League that will run from 29th May to November 2021,’’ said Chisekela.”

“This is a first ever organisation that has come on board to sponsor our national league, with a sponsorship worth K200,000.00. As an association, this is a milestone in as far as the running of volleyball is concerned.”

The 2021 national volleyball league has eight women teams and nine men’s teams from different parts of the country.