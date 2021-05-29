We have chosen our battles properly, says Hamududu

HIGHVIE Hamududu says Zambians should stop voting anyhow but vote for a political party with the right policies.

He said this when he launched the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) manifesto in Lusaka on Thursday.

Hamududu is PNUP president and this year’s presidential candidate.

He said a manifesto is the main product that political parties should be selling to the electorate.

“It is the selling point and therefore due care should be done before presenting such a document to the people,” Hamududu said. “It is high time that voters began to vote for a very clear offer in the manifesto. As a country, let’s stop voting anyhow. Vote for the right policies!”

He said a political party must have a stance called an ideology.

“You can’t just be a political party like an amoeba. Political parties must be predictable and you can only be predictable if you have a clear ideology,” he noted. “In terms of our ideology on the economy, we believe in a free market economy. Why? Because a free market economy is a genius of growth of economies around the world.”

Hamududu, an economist, argued that the development of Zambia could not be made by two or three corporations or people.

“The real development to reduce poverty, create employment, reduce inequalities can only happen if we have broad-based economic activities – the majority getting involved,” he explained. “You can have 10 big companies, they can never fight unemployment. Unemployment can only be fought when all of us are involved in creating jobs – creating jobs for yourself and for your neighbour.”

Hamududu reiterated that the PNUP would form a lean, efficient and well remunerated government.

“We propose to reduce the number of ministries from the current 28 (29) to 18. We are amalgamating ministries,” he said.

Hamududu mentioned the ministries, as they would be called in a PNUP-led government.

They include the (1) Ministries of Finance and Economic Development Planning, (2) Defence and National Food Security, (3) International Relations and Cooperation, (4) Internal Affairs and Immigration, (5) Trade, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, (6) Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, (7) Mines and Energy, (8) Local Government, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, (9) Health and Community Development, (10) Labour, Social Security and Human Capital Development, (11) Science, Technology, Innovation and Vocational Training, (12) Education, Youth and Sports, (13) Lands, Forestry, Water and Environmental Protection, (14) Information, Broadcasting Communication Technologies, (15) Works, Supply, Transport and Infrastructure Development, (16) Tourism, Arts, Culture and Wildlife Management, (17) Gender, Differently-Abled and Child Affairs, (18) Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Earlier, Hamududu said those who think that the PNUP is a nashala neka (one man) party would be shocked.

“And I’m happy that people have that view. But whether people like it or not, it will show. We are on the ground, we know what we are doing,” said Hamududu. “We have chosen our battles properly. We have been in politics for some time; you cannot start a political party and do jokes. You’ll see the results!”