LUNGU IS A SUPER SPREADER…he’s never followed COVID-19 guidelines – Akafumba

JOSEPHS Akafumba is challenging PF presidential candidate Edgar Lungu to a live televised debate with his other rival candidates such as Hakainde Hichilema and Harry Kalaba.

Akafumba also says that President Lungu, “himself is a super spreader of COVID-19 because he has never followed the guidelines during his many commissioning of projects especially in Lusaka”.

On Wednesday, when launching the PF national campaigns at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka President Lungu announced that his party would not be holding those famous public rallies, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PF presidential candidate said those in the PF shall follow the official guidelines: “so that we protect our citizens, who we want votes from and who we want to serve again.”

“Therefore, we have come up with effective and efficient COVID-19 compliant campaign strategies that will ensure we deliver our objectives without abrogating the public health guidelines,” President Lungu said. “As President of this country, I promise not to abrogate the COVID-19 health regulations and guidelines. But I also expect my opponents to show responsibility and avoid public rallies which have been found to be super-spreaders of COVID-19 by health experts.”

He claimed that the situation in India of escalated numbers of COVID-19 cases and loss of life, as it has been reported, was as a result of political rallies and that: “we must surely learn from that.”

“As President I will not allow myself or indeed others to risk the lives of our people at the expedience of politics. Therefore, in my capacity as Head of State and government, I hereby direct the police and the Ministry of Health to ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 pandemic health regulations and guidelines,” President Lungu said, as a racket of applause ensued among his supporters in the hall. “Please do this without fear or favour”

He added that already one could see that there was a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

He said it was irresponsibility of the highest order if: “we, the political leaders, invited multitudes to super-spreader events such as what we witnessed last week during some of my opponent’s filing in of their nominations.”

But Akafumba, in reaction, accused President Lungu of having no message for the electorates ahead of the August 12 presidential and general polls.

The NDC interim president, a lawyer and former justice permanent secretary, charged that the PF intends to bribe Zambians with cash in return for votes.

“The man [Lungu] is so scared of appearing before Zambians to address them on the so many challenges they face. He cannot even stomach a suggestion of a live debate with Hakainde Hichilema,” Akafumba said. “Don’t you wonder why he has not held a press briefing? It is because he fears the so many questions you guys in the media are going to ask him. So he wants to shield himself against all these using COVID-19 as a smoke screen.”

He said the ban against rallies was a fake one because President Lungu has a number of lined up programmes at which he would address the public.

Akafumba named such planned programmes as the commissioning of the Livingstone Inter-City Bus Terminus at which the Head of State is planned to address the so-called commissioning gathering at Villa Grounds next to the terminus.

“This will be in itself a campaign rally. I challenge him to deny this fact. And I further challenge him to a live televised debate with HH and other presidential candidates such as Harry Kalaba,” he said. “Mr Lungu can you accept this challenge? Please do because Zambians will relly want to hear how you respond to the many problems that they face.”

Akafumba noted that President Lungu himself has never observed the COVID-19 regulations.

“The man is himself a super spreader of COVID-19 because he has never followed the guidelines during his many commissioning of projects especially in Lusaka,” he said. “So now he knows that if he allows HH to go round the nation, he would do great damage to him and the PF. So he has opted to dictate the way elections should be held instead of the ECZ.”

However, Akafumba urged the UPND-Alliance partners to take advantage of the radio and private television stations to engage the electorates.