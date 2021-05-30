Lungu’s directive on campaign rallies tantamount to abuse of authority – Harrington

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s involvement and interference in the electoral process is improper, irregular and is tantamount to abuse of authority of office, says William Harrington.

Flagging off his reelection campaign on Wednesday, President Lungu directed the police to strictly enforce health regulations in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 regulations restrict gatherings and encourage the wearing of masks, keeping social distance and regularly washing hands with soap.

Any public meetings, including weddings, are supposed to obtain health clearance certificates.

Strict enforcement of such regulations means effectively prohibiting large gatherings that characterise campaign rallies.

President Lungu has received a backlash on his pronouncement especially that he gave the directive at the backdrop of a huge gathering of PF supporters at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. And the PF has been mobilising in the last two years using conventional huge public rallies without observing the COVID-19 guidelines.

Contributing to the condemnation, Harrington, the People’s Alliance for Change vice-president, said President Lungu’s directive was misplaced.

He said the directive was a deliberate scheme to disadvantage opposition political parties after the Patriotic Front itself had been conducting campaigns over the past several months at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pretext of inspecting developmental projects around the country.

“President Lungu is a player in the political game and should not be seen to play an active role of ‘referee’ as that is the legal mandate of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as by law established. This is important if the forthcoming election is to be seen as being free, fair and transparent,” Harrington said. “We respect President Lungu’s position as Head of State but his involvement and interference in the conduct of the electoral process and procedures is improper, irregular and is tantamount to dictatorship. It is an unprecedented serious breach of the law governing elections and is tantamount to abuse of authority of office.”

He said the provisions of guidelines on how political parties are to conduct their campaigns was the preserve of the ECZ as enshrined in the relevant Act.

Harrington said the ECZ must be allowed to play its rightful role as a neutral and unbiased referee in the current electoral process without let or hindrance more “especially in this particular election year which is arguably the most sensitive and contentious one in Zambia’s history”.