PF is here to stay, says Mweemba

THE PF is here to stay, come August 12 President Edgar Lungu will carry the day and even after 2026 we will still be in power, says Southern Province party youth chairperson Obby Mweemba.

In an interview, Mweemba who was franked by Omar Munsanje who is Southern Province deputy secretary said the PF should not be blamed should the Southerners vote otherwise.

“PF has performed. Don’t make a mistake because you will have yourselves to blame. We have been preaching this this is the way to go. PF is here to stay. PF has delivered to your expectations. But if you want to continue doing your thing, like going by tribe that is going to be your own problem,” he said. “We have given you the mayor Evans Fenete who was born in Livingstone. This is your child and Namakau Siyanga Muyangana. If you want to go on tribal lines that will be your problem, don’t blame us. We will still retain power up to 2026 and even after that we will win. We, as Southern Province PF executive, know that come August we will carry the day.”

Mweemba said people can see that the PF mean business.

He said Southern Province had received an equal share of development under President Edgar Lungu.

Mweemba said even the prisons and the police have had institutional houses built by the PF.

“We have done very well as a party. For us we have less job for this campaign. It is the easiest campaign. And each and every Zambian can see when they look left, right and centre. The only job we have is the outskirts where we need to go and convince the villagers that what they see especially the solar hammer mills were bought by President Edgar Lungu and not as they are being told that it was HH who bought them. Our President loves the people in rural areas and we need to tell the people,” Mweemba said.

He said the UPND leadership had letdown the people of Southern Province especially in Livingstone as they don’t want to work with the government.

On violence, Mweemba appealed to youths to campaign without engaging in the vice.

“We are a peace loving party. Our president has been talking about peace every time he meets us and he has been telling us to campaign violence free. If we are provoked by our colleagues, we will not retaliate but report to the police,” he said. “But that does not mean that our colleagues should provoke us because as youths we can retaliate. But we will follow the instructions of our president.”