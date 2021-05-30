There’s no need to shed blood over elections

It is always important to know where the good news is coming from. But in our world, given the scotched earth politics of the Patriotic Front, if a villain attempts at repentance or to reorient his fellow thugs to the essence and importance of coexistence they must be encouraged to go on that positive path. It is also important, particularly for the elected ones to be measured in their approach towards others whilst executing the duties and responsibilities of a public office. This is so because each day curves out one’s record towards his or her posterity.
As Jose Marti stated, “To busy oneself with what is futile when one can do something useful, to attend to what is simple when one has the mettle to attempt what is difficult, is to strip talent of its dignity […] Man is a living duty, a depository of powers that he must not leave in a brute state. Man is a wing.”
It is therefore surprising, yet encouraging, that once brutal and self-proclaimed MMD die hard and today Edgar Lungu’s chief bootlicker Bowman Lusambo is saying there is no need to shed blood in order for their presidential candidate or anyone else in the PF to win elections.
“There is no need to shed blood for Edgar Lungu to remain in State House, for Bowman Lusambo to be MP again, for Brenda (Mwamba, Ndola Central PF parliamentary candidate) to go to Parliament, or Kondwani (Winga, Chifubu PF parliamentary candidate) to go to parliament. There is no need,” says Bowman. “So, we will coexist with the opposition so that we work together. So, as we go door-to-door and meet with our colleagues, we will shake hands. But what is more important is that we are taking different messages to the people.”
Ordinarily, we would have heard threats and demeaning language from Bowman – that is how he has identified himself in our politics from the time he stepped into the arena over 10 years ago. But we also understand that human beings can change for the better. It is good that this message is coming from Bowman, and we encourage him to impart the same in his colleagues in the PF.
We all know that the opposition have no capacity to cause bloodshed – they are always on the receiving end. They receive brutality from either the police or PF cadres, and sometimes from these two groups at the same time. Evidence to this effect is available dating back to the 2016 elections. We still remember how police and PF cadres maimed and killed opposition members towards those elections. Memories of Mapenzi Chibulo and others whom police shot dead in cold blood in Chawama are still fresh. To date, we have not heard anything arising from the so-called investigations which they promised to carry out.
Elections are a process of showing civility in any civilised society such as ours. Elections should depict a culture of tolerance amidst diversity of opinions – it is a time to show the outside world that, yes, we can differ on opinion but remain united as a nation. There is no need to see opponents as beasts that should be hunted and brutalised or killed. Besides it is civility that differentiates us from wild beasts.
We are reminded of the words of Dr Kenneth Kaunda when he advised his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museven against stopping the opposition from contesting in elections. He said:
“I found this very disturbing, let your challenger stand. You are popular but that is not the reason for my saying these issues. Principles are principles. They are never divided. Please to my young comrade Yoweri Museveni, let those who want to challenge you do so.”
We hope that what Bowman has said will open the minds of his colleagues in the party; those who believe that elections are a contest for physical strength. The is no candidate worthy shedding blood for in this election. The blood of a human being is sacred; it should be respected. None of the contestants is a vampire such that they should be seeking human blood. Let’s show civility!
