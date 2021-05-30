UPND has adopted jobseekers – Malanji

PATRIOTIC Front member of the central committee Joseph Malanji has labelled UPND candidates in the August 12 general election as job seekers who need the same help given to the electorate.

And Malanji, who is also defending his Kwacha seat on the ruling party ticket, says he has never held a public rally since signing the code of conduct at the Electoral Commission of Zambia last Monday.

The opposition have promised to intensify door-to-door campaigns in areas like Kwacha Constituency where they accuse Malanji of throwing monies around.

Malanji has also been accused of flouting COVID-19 guidelines by continuing to hold public gatherings against the ban by President Edgar Lungu.

But Malanji, in an interview from Chipata, said those that thought they could match his popularity in Kwacha would wake up to a rude shock after August 12.

“They want to match me in Kwacha? We shall see what will happen on 12th August. Me, I don’t throw money around, I have worked to uplift the standard of living for the people. I have just been working to change the constituency, to develop the area and the people. Where did they see me throwing money around?” he asked. “I am not like those job seekers they have adopted. If you look at the candidates the UPND has adopted, they are all job seekers who are going to Parliament for a salary. They are jobseekers who need the same help that the electorate need, so how do you expect them to work for the people?”

Asked about accusations that he had been flouting the recently announced Covid guidelines by holding public meetings in the name of receiving defectors, Malanji said: “We signed a code of conduct at ECZ on Monday last week. And since then, I have never held any rally. The last rally I held was before we signed the code of conduct, where did they see me holding a rally? They don’t have what to tell the people so, now they will just be talking about me because they know how strong I am on the ground. I have been working for the people of Kwacha from the day I was elected to date.”

Malanji confidently said he was a target of the opposition rhetoric because they knew how strong he was on the ground.