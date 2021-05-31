Changala warns Luo, Wina for abusing State resources

IF they are not careful, both madam Inonge Wina and Nkandu Luo will go to jail, charges Brebner Changala.

So far, Professor Luo, who is the running mate to President Edgar Lungu, has been to Kasama, Mongu and Southern province on Vice-President Wina’s official plane.

But Changala, a good governance activist, argues that it is abuse of State resources for a private citizen, Prof Luo, to be using a government property to prop up her political fortunes.

He says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must come on board and stop the rot.

“The thing that the PF is doing where their running mate, madam Nkandu Luo, has basically started using State resources, through the Vice-President’s office, will land her in jail,” Changala said in an interview. “When all is said and done, madam Nkandu Luo…She is being lured into committing a crime. She cannot use the Vice-President’s jet to go and hold a rally to canvass for votes. That is illegal!”

He further noted that: “if a miracle happened where Prof Luo and Edgar Lungu won the elections, that election has to be nullified, on account of Luo using State resources.”

“Madam Inonge Wina, with your boss, Mr Edgar Lungu, please do not take the people of Zambia for fools, that you can disregard laid down rules and regulations on how to conduct a free and fair election. You cannot be using our government planes, fuel, personnel, to transport Luo,” said Changala. “That will land both madam Inonge Wina and madam Nkandu Luo in problems. If they are not careful, both madam Inonge Wina and Nkandu Luo will die in jail. That very one act will land them in problems and they will perish in Mukobeko [Maximum Correctional Facility], or anywhere else where elderly women are locked up.”