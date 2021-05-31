Don’t worry about rallies directive; ‘pakufa fulu awaza moto’ – CCJP

SINDA District Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace coordinator Bodmass Banda says to ban political rallies is an infringement on political parties’ rights.

Banda has advised parties not to worry about the directive because ‘pakufa fulu awaza moto (when a tortoise is dying, it scatters the fire).

In an interview, Banda wondered why the Electoral Commission of Zambia could discourage rallies when the PF were seen holding public gatherings with unmasked crowds even at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel there is an infringement there because if we see properly, though they might say that, but we see them meeting people and people gather and like this, we have been shattered such that we don’t know where to go,” he said.

He said banning rallies would affect other political parties mentally.

“These other parties will be troubled mentally so things are not okay because this disease is not new. We had it almost a year now but still the party in power used to meet peacefully. We saw huge gatherings with unmasked people not only here in Eastern Province but even in other provinces,” Banda said.

However, Banda said whether rallies were held or not, Zambians had already made up their mind on what to do on August 12.

“From my statistics, as CCJP, don’t worry with that (banning of rallies) people already made up their minds. We can have those infringements but let’s watch and see the results on 12th August, just as it is stated that ‘pakufa fulu awaza moto (when the tortoise is dying, it scatters the fire), so don’t worry with that,” Banda said.

Banda said Zambians were living in pain due to cost of living.

He lamented that one chicken that was costing K50 a couple of months ago is today costing K100 in addition to “on and off fuel, and groceries rise every minute”.

“Things are hectic because prices of commodities, cost of living for people is hell. Imagine a chicken we used to buy at K50 today it is at K100. In markets, a small piece of meat it’s K7 (which was at K2) currently we simply say we don’t know where we are going but where we are going is not good,” Banda lamented.

He also revealed that while ECZ was debating on rallies, some political parties and their aspirants had already started conducting private meetings with huge turnout.

He urged politicians to conduct peaceful campaigns and tell people what they would do if elected.

Banda further called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to be professional.

Even PF sponsored candidates have complained about the ban on public rallies saying it would disadvantage them and their presidential candidate.

“This issue of rallies baonepo bwino because kukamba vazoona even mdala [President Edgar Lungu] might be affected with this. How are we going to tell people what PF has done, what Chagwa has done if rallies are not allowed? Truly, iliko bad. Ivi vinthu vamene ba ECZ bafuna kubwelesa vizatipweteka (these things ECZ wants to injure us),” said a PF candidate at ward level.