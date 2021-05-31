Govt confident cyber laws will bring sanity in cyber space – Sikazwe

CHIPATA district administrative officer Kapembwa Sikazwe says there are a few dark alleys along the Internet highway which people should be concerned about.

During a ZICTA organised law awareness for cyber security and crimes Act, data protection and privacy Act and the electronic communications Act workshop, Sikazwe said the internet had transformed the world.

“We cannot completely ignore the fact that there are also a few dark alleys along the Internet highway which you and I need to be concerned about. There are those who use information technology to reinforce stereotypes, to spread misinformation in order to propagate hate, blackmail, identity theft not forgetting the existence of online fraudsters and cyber bullies, among others,” he said.

Sikazwe said the laws would help to adequately deal with cyber security and cyber rights.

He said the role of government was to ensure that ICTs become a fulcrum of economic development.

Sikazwe said government was confident that the cyber laws would bring sanity in the way the cyber space was being used in Zambia.

“The enactment of these laws shows government’s commitment in promoting confidence, security and trust to the consumers of goods and services on the cyber space,” he said.

Earlier, ZICTA director for technology and engineering Mwenya Mutale said the authority was going round all the 10 provincial centres in the country to raise awareness on the cyber laws which were passed this year.

Mwenya disclosed that as at January 2021, the country had more than 18 million mobile connections adding that more than 10 million Zambians remained unconnected.

“According to our statistics, about 7.3 million Zambians have mobile phones, so what this means is that some people have more than three phones,” he said.

Mwenya also said ZICTA was working with Airtel to resolve the internet connectivity problem which Chipata and some other areas in the province experienced on Thursday morning.

He said the authority would put up preventive measures to ensure that such issues do not recur.

During the meeting, ZICTA officials explained in detail about the newly enacted cyber laws and responded to several questions from the stakeholders.