Lungu conniving with ECZ to rig polls under COVID cloak – SP candidate

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is conniving with the Electoral Commission of Zambia to rig the 2021 general elections by hiding under the cloak of the coronavirus disease, says Limulunga Socialist Party aspiring council chairman Sitali Silembe.

In a statement yesterday, Silembe said even though he thinks no one could capture his ulterior motives, President Lungu’s motive was there for everyone to see.

He said there was nothing ingenious about his plan.

“In fact, it is not a complicated manoeuvre at all. Instead, his machinations are a blatant scheme to prevent the opposition from campaigning in order to keep himself in office. He is trying to stifle the opposition’s effectiveness in the campaigns to acquire easy passage to the presidency for another five years,” he said. “Mr Lungu’s desire to ban rallies is a daylight scam. I sided with him on the question of his eligibility to contest the 2021 elections as law expert, but on this one, he is badly mistaken. Mr Lungu’s desperate attempt to hold on to power like a personal kantemba is an embarrassing act of selfishness. The coronavirus has been with us for for over a year now, in fact, our nation has bypassed the period when it was most rampant.”

Silembe said under an emergency Coronavirus statute last year, a law was enacted to ban public gatherings, which was something everyone had no problem with.

“But facts need be called into action here; from mid-2020, restriction relaxation, which were in fact by Lungu himself came running down like a landslide. In the end, churches were reopened and so did alcohol

drinking places and schools. By May 2021, Patriotic Front officials were holding staggering campaign rallies even before ECZ declared the campaign time effective. On May 26, 2021, running mate to Lungu, Nkandu.

Luo and Vice-President Inonge Wina touched down at Mongu airport to a large waiting crowd of PF supporters and officials, most of them transported from faraway places, since they have no supporters in Mongu. On May 27, 2021, the two female leaders held a public rally at Limulunga which I attended [although they would probably not call it a rally themselves]. This was only a day after their boss Lungu threatened those who would institute public rallies.”

Silembe noted that the aforementioned was simple dishonesty.

“This is what one expects when people are fond of playing games all times,” he said.

Silembe further said leaders of Zambia were gamblers.

“Because they have fallen so much in love with paying games, they forget what time it is by the wrong time at which President Lungu has chosen to play cards,” he said.

Silembe added that President Lungu’s demands that people desist from holding public rallies sound like a joke, yet he intends to be taken seriously.

“This is not first April. What he is demanding is contrary to many things – the rules of natural justice, the constitution and the laws of equity. It is impossible to conceive of a greater political joke in Zambia since independence in 1964. This decree, or attempted decree-whatever we can call it, is a joke that is only rivaled perhaps by president Chiluba’s third term bid in 2001 and president Kaunda’s declaration of one party state in the 70s. Yet maybe this is not a joke; when power is inherited in the circumstances that Mr Lungu did in 2014 when Sata died, these are the resulting consequences,” Silembe said. “But even if this demand is serious, so what? Sometime it is better to give up

what you are doing if people think it’s a joke even when you are serious.”

Silembe said the Constitutional provision granting citizens the right to peaceably assemble and the one giving them liberty to express themselves would be violated if this decree goes ahead.

He further said with the majority of Zambians having no access to TV and radio, the only alternative left to opposition politicians would be door-to-door campaigning.

He said by the time the campaign period is over in August, President Lungu would not even have rounded up all the households in Chawama, carrying out his countrywide door-to-door campaign.

“So let fairness prevail. I cannot imagine the scenes that will unfold when police invade an opposition rally comprising 20, 30, 50,000 people – adults and children and women – to arrest political leaders for disrespecting his ban. The crowd will surely resist such an invasion, and the ensuing confrontation will leave many shot at and wounded and killed. If such is how Mr Lungu wishes to combat the coronavirus, then so be it. If this is how he is willing to go that far just to secure an election victory, then let him go ahead. What a way to protect people from the virus such an act would be!” Silembe said.

He urged President Lungu to change his mind because to go ahead with the ban would certainly prove to the young ones in believing that he was a tin-pot dictator.

“And dictators don’t end well no matter how long they stay in power,” said Silembe.