Lungu has pushed his luck too far – Syakalima

UPND presidential advisor Douglas Syakalima has charged that President Edgar Lungu shall not be given an inch for mischief during the current campaign period.

Last Wednesday, there was euphoria among PF supporters in the auditorium at Mulungushi when President Lungu announced a veiled ban on political rallies ahead of the August 12 elections.

A combative and sulky Lungu, the PF presidential candidate, launched the PF national campaigns at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Syakalima, a former Chirundu UPND member of parliament, reacted to President Lungu’s action.

“He is angry! But he cannot behave like that. Zambians favoured him, otherwise he was a nobody. His threats can never become true. And let me even tell him that he has pushed his luck too far. He has been forcing himself on the throat of Zambians, and no one will allow him,” Syakalima said. “He is not the Electoral Commission of Zambia. He cannot direct the police to be refusing people to hold rallies. He has got no power to do that. He is a candidate! All of us fall under the purview of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, and the Electoral Commission of Zambia must stamp their authority as a seemingly autonomous and independent body.”

He emphasised that the UPND would not submit to President Lungu’s bidding.

“The ECZ was telling us that we must adhere to COVID-19 rules of wearing masks and whatever. [But] even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, these PF characters and Lungu himself continued to address rallies,” he noted. “Now when it’s (COVID-19) lessening, he wants to refuse us to be holding rallies! We are not going to succumb to that. The anger he showed on (Wednesday) is that of a man who is on his way out.”

Syakalima told President Lungu not to bring chaos to Zambia with his fear of losing State power.

“These positions are temporary and when the owners want to grab them from you, don’t provoke them. And I have always said that electoral commissions in Africa have caused civil strife and civil wars because they don’t stamp their authority on any person who is showing an ugly face of a dictator,” he said. “[But] we’ll not allow Lungu, and he must know that he is not going to be allowed. There is an election coming up in this country and we’ll tell our people to mask up, to socially distance [at public rallies].”

Syakalima added: “this is why we have loud speakers so that people are one metre apart.”

“You can hold a rally of thousands in a football ground where people are standing a metre apart and wearing face-masks. And as UPND, we have produced so many face-masks,” he noted.

“As the man was announcing in Mulungushi that ‘you cannot hold rallies because you will be risking lives,’ outside Mulungushi, unmasked stupid PF cadres were so close to each other.”

Syakalima asked what type of “a dangerous hypocrite” President Lungu was.

“We shall not tolerate his hypocrisy. And he was even quoting the Bible [in his speech]! What type of an unrepentant sinner is that one?” Syakalima wondered. “Lungu should not cause chaos in this country. That’s why people tend to think that maybe he is not a Zambian. We’ll now dig deeper to see whether he is faithfully and truthfully Zambian. He acts unZambian! His behaviour is unZambian, unChristian.”

He further accused President Lungu of simultaneously being anti – and pro – violence.

“This is a man who condemns violence and encourages it at the same time. His own people don’t even listen to him,” said Syakalima. “No one will allow him and no one will give him an inch for mischief as we campaign. He shall not intimidate us – not at all.”