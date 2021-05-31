PF is fighting a losing battle, says Siabutuba

CIVIL rights and governance activist Partner Siabutuba says the PF is fighting a losing battle.

Reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s decision to sign a statutory instrument to enable prisoners go for a 14-day break, Siabutuba said it would have been better for the PF to deal with real issues that affect Zambians.

“PF is fighting a losing battle and this is why they are even clinging on a leaf like a drowning person because they think even on little things they can get hold of can save them. But as things are PF should just begin to deal with real issues that affect Zambians,” he said.

Siabutuba said the PF needed to answer questions around the cost of living, high unemployment levels among the youth, non-payment of retirees and student access to loans.

“The gesture by ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) to offer 14 days vacation for inmates is tantamount to corruption and vote buying from prisoners who will be voting under strict arrangements where even monitoring correctional facilities will be highly regulated. From nowhere prisons have become centres of goodwill by the PF government and ECL. Now instead of being nice to prisoners, the PF government should instead focus on empowering youths who because of poverty end up engaging in activities which puts them into conflict with the law,” he said. “But also reform our justice system so that only those people who can’t save suspended sentences should save custodial sentences. We don’t have a proper mechanism to deal with the mischief these prisoners will be doing in the communities whilst they are on that holiday because currently the police do not even have the capacity to prevent crime. But now you want to unleash prisoners into the community without criminal management system within the police and all security systems!”

Siabutuba stressed the need to understand the motivation by the PF government around prisoners especially that the first thing they did was to guarantee them the right to vote when the same prisoners had many rights which were not guaranteed including the right to good health.

“They have no access to quality food in correctional facilities, no access to conjugal rights but now we are told they have rights to holiday,” he noted. “We understand that the whole idea is to maximise on prison vote but what shocks us is that the President only pardons a small number out of thousands in detention.”

Siabutuba expected an escalation in crime levels owing to the decision taken by the government to release prisoners into the community.