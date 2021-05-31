Poverty dehumanises, makes political freedom untenable

Political independence – freedom – in the midst of poverty and squalor is nothing but a mirage. It is critical that our governors, those seeking to lead come August 12, become audacious in policy and execution of developmental programmes/projects to ensure poverty eradication and elevating Zambia to a 21st century nation.
Speech after speech of how Zambia is a beacon of peace and otherwise will not do. There’s shame in poverty. Poverty cannot be shared. Peace and dignity cannot be realised or sustained when a nation is afflicted with poverty, squalor and inequality. It is also true that no country is going to create wealth if its leaders exploit the economy to enrich themselves. This is why citizens must scrutinise those they intend to vote for in these forthcoming polls.
As Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) acting executive director Florence Lufunsa says, poverty is dehumanising and makes political freedom untenable.
“Even as Zambia goes to the polls on August 12th 2021, we urge Zambians to critically scrutinise the various manifestos of the political parties to ensure that they vote only those whose priority is poverty eradication. Poverty is dehumising and without doubt making political freedom untenable,” Florence said in her Africa Freedom Day message celebrated every year on May 25. “While we may celebrate the political independence, Africa remains shackled in poverty. Even as we celebrate this day, a family in Mwense can hardly afford three meals, a woman is dying because she has no access to health facilities in Shangombo. Despite the political independence, Zambia today is among the highest indebted countries in Africa. Zambia’s indebtedness continues to have a negative effect on the citizen’s lives. Because of the high debt burden, government spending on social sectors is negatively affected.”
These observations are spot on. For how long should Africa, and Zambia in particular remain shackled in poverty? Why the indebtedness yet Zambia is also a recipient to aid? The simplest answer is the issue of governance. It is said that development depends on good governance.
As Barack Obama noted Africans have got the talent, “they’ve got the entrepreneurial spirit. The question is, how do we make sure that they’re succeeding here in their home countries? The continent is rich in natural resources. And from cell phone entrepreneurs to small farmers, Africans have shown the capacity and commitment to create their own opportunities. But old habits must also be broken. Dependence on commodities – or a single export – has a tendency to concentrate wealth in the hands of the few, and leaves people too vulnerable to downturns […] Aid is not an end in itself. The purpose of foreign assistance must be creating the conditions where it’s no longer needed. I want to see…not only self-sufficient in food, I want to see you exporting food to other countries and earning money. You can do that. Now, America can also do more to promote trade and investment. Wealthy nations must open our doors to goods and services from Africa in a meaningful way…And where there is good governance, we can broaden prosperity through public-private partnerships that invest in better roads and electricity; capacity-building that trains people to grow a business; financial services that reach not just the cities but also the poor and rural areas. This is also in our own interests – for if people are lifted out of poverty and wealth is created in Africa, guess what? New markets will open up for our own goods. So, it’s good for both.”
Unfortunately, the PF have made poverty a tool for squeezing votes from the vulnerable in our society. They have impoverished us more to the extent that they are now using the money they have stolen from us as election ‘donations’. How evil can a government be! We therefore join the NGOCC in asking voters to scrutinize political parties and root out those who have used poverty against their people. The time to sieve and throw away chaff is now.
