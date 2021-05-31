Qualifications should be backed by performance, says S/Province deputy PS

WITHOUT a balanced proportion of men and women in leadership, we will not get there, says Southern Province deputy permanent secretary Kennedy Mubanga.

And Mubanga says qualifications should be backed by performance.

Meanwhile, ZIHRM president Mooka Silumbu says low productivity in the country will continue unless the productivity policy is well executed.

Speaking at the 24th elective Zambia Institute of Human Resource Management (ZIHRM) annual general meeting held at the Avani Hotel, Mubanga said human capital is the greatest resource any country could have.

“It is the wheel of economic growth of a country,” he said.

Mubanga said women were leaders who for nine months provide free accommodation to babies.

“If Zambia is to develop, we need women. Let us see a balance between men and women. Without this we will not get there. But choose quality and dedicated leaders so that the institution is not embarrassed,” Mubanga said.

He called for professionalism in the human resource management sector adding that the institute must have “teeth to guard against people masquerading as human resource practitioners”.

Mubanga said Zambia’s economic growth was as a result of human capital and how it was being managed.

He appealed to human resource practitioners to allow their juniors to make certain decisions.

“Inculcate a culture of performance and reward those that do well. Yes, we appreciate papers (qualifications) but if you can’t perform, we should get somebody else even with lesser qualifications. Why should we be promoting papers? If you have a PhD and you can’t perform, we can’t move on as a country,” Mubanga said.

He advised the delegates to see how they could overcome challenges facing their institution such as nepotism, gender inequality, low wages and segregation.

And Silumbu asked the government to consider creating the position of Human Resource General to address a lot of issues in the public sector.

He said there were positions such as Auditor General, Attorney General and Accountant General.

He urged the government to work with the ZIHRM in the implementation and monitoring of the productivity policy.

“As a profession, we have become a strategic business partner to the promotion and increasing of productivity level at individual, organisational and national level,” said Silumbu.