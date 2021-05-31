ZCSD urges budgetary allocation for sanitary towels to support girls in rural areas

THERE is need for a clear and specific budgetary allocation for sanitary towels to support girls, especially those in rural areas, says Zambia Council for Social Development executive director Leah Mitaba.

Mitaba said menstruation was not by choice whether one had the means to hygienically manage it.

“It will come. And looking at the high poverty levels, many women and girls are not able to afford sanitary towels,” she said this in marking the Menstrual Hygiene Day which falls on May 28.

This year’s theme is ‘Action and Investment in Menstrual Hygiene and Health”

“This is an issue of social protection and as women and girls, we hope to have a clear and specific budgetary allocation for sanitary towels and support to the needy. In rural areas, we see girls stay away from school every month during the menstruation period, missing crucial learning time, in prisons where women are also forced to live in congested cells again we see women struggle to manage this need which oftentimes has no budgetary allocation and is left to well-wishers,” she said.

Mitaba said within prisons, there was an opportunity for training females in incarceration on how to make reusable pads, which could actually be sold to girls in schools.

She said the COVID pandemic had made the situation even worse as there was not only the need for masks but amidst reduced incomes, the needs for pads which were still quite too expensive for the ordinary female in Zambia.