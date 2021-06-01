AVAP urges public media to give equal coverage to political parties

THE Anti-Voter Apathy (AVAP) in Monze has urged the public media to give equal coverage to political parties contesting this year’s general elections now that political rallies have been discouraged.

In an interview, Monze district AVAP coordinator Kebby Salisimu feared that if the public media continues giving coverage to the ruling party alone would not only disadvantage the opposition but had potential to cause voter apathy.

“The public media must give equal coverage to political parties contesting in this year’s general elections since huge political rallies have been discouraged,” he said. “We feel this is important to the electorate for them to hear more from those asking them to vote for them.”

Salisimu said it would be difficult for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to conduct a free and fair general elections if the status quo remains where public campaign gatherings were not allowed and the public media only covers the PF.

“We feel the electorate deserves to hear the message from all candidates especially at presidential level and by this in itself will discourage voter apathy,” he said. “We also urge voter educators countrywide to ensure that rural voters, the women, youths, the persons in lawful custody as well as those living with disabilities are were sensitised for them to make an informed decision.”

Salisimu also appealed to the police command in provincial headquarters to apply the public order Act fairly so as not to disadvantage citizens from hearing the message from politicians.

“Police must understand that civic space is cardinal for democracy to be meaningful and this general election coming ahead is crucial – it requires all stakeholders to conduct their business freely according to the tenets of democracy if we are to have a free and fair election,” he said.

Salisimu said a shrinking civic space was a breeding ground for voter apathy and must be avoided to enable citizens participate in the electoral process.