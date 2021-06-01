‘It’s safer to play by the rules than expediency’

Jose Marti warned that, “A child who does not think about what happens around him and is content with living without wondering whether he lives honestly is like a man who lives from a scoundrel’s work and is on the road to being a scoundrel.”
And as Nason Msoni has observed Edgar Lungu’s wrongs will claim more casualties – those now trying to sustain him politically will pay a heavy price!
“Mr Lungu’s third term bid has totally and completely exposed institutions that are not fit for purpose. But those who think that they can get away with what they are doing will have a rude shock because citizens have already made up their mind for a new direction. You (wrongdoers) will go down with Mr Lungu. Insofar as citizens are concerned, they have moved on. Clinging on and threatening citizens, I’m afraid your hour of reckoning is at hand. You’ll not keep those jobs! Pray that no regime change comes to this country, and you’ll survive. But if regime change comes, we shall visit you and hold you accountable,” Nason warns State institutions. “You have put citizens in a very tight corner. But be assured that Zambians will push back and when that time comes, I feel sorry for you. Look, the Office of the Public Protector is one office that the next government must consider to chop off – either it’s the individual or the office itself that is irrelevant in the entire scope of our country…the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is another eyesore in justice administration. [It] has become so irrelevant that it only exists to go and enter nolle prosequis. Beyond that, it has shown that it has become irrelevant. There are several other institutions that have become totally moribund and useless. In any dispensation, we expect institutions of justice to be responsive to the needs of citizens because they help to fix a society…Those who think that they can keep jobs at the expense of dispensing inequitable justice, I’m afraid they may have to lose those jobs. Society cannot operate if these institutions take a partisan role. One cannot deny; what is playing out is clearly pointing to the fact that these institutions are no longer fit for purpose. They are refusing citizens to withdraw a case! Where have you seen an institution of justice behave like that? All these things are strange. When you go to court, you are free to withdraw a matter out of court and it’s not for the court to cling on to documents of a person. That’s why many of our citizens have lost confidence in our local institutions of justice…But obviously a new government must ensure that it attends to those important matters. You cannot fix society if institutions that are created to provide social equilibrium have become part of the backyard of Mr Lungu. Look at the audacity! Even when Mr Lungu has an eligibility case in court, he goes ahead to launch his campaign. So where does that leave institutions of justice? Are you sure such institutions are still valid and relevant to the needs of our country? But it is not too late for you to do the right and decent thing…But you who are defending him by going out of your way to threaten citizens, we shall hold you accountable. Nobody is stupid that we can’t see through the smokescreen. We have reached at a critical point when the future of this country has been put at risk by the behaviour and actions of a few people. Your time to be held accountable is fast coming and the question of ‘we don’t know what we were doing or we were forced to do what we were doing’ will not hold water. Mr Lungu will undoubtedly leave behind a lot of casualties, because his sins are far from over. In the end, the same people who are now trying to sustain Mr Lungu will pay a heavy price, from the look of things. Zambians are watching! There is no quid pro quo; that if you are given a job, then your role is to defend the appointing authority. It never works like that! There is no ‘ scratch my back, I scratch yours’…So, prepare that when citizens finally make a decision and you find yourself in the wrong side, you’ll pay a heavy price. This is my unsolicited counsel of those that continue as if nothing will change. Nobody knows where we are going. That’s why it’s safer to play by the rules, than expediency.”
This calls for introspection. It’s never too late to remedy certain decisions or to right the wrongs committed inadvertently or voluntarily. After all the nation’s advancement is not only the priority but is greater than the destiny or ambition of one man.
As Barack Obama aptly put it, “Governments that respect the will of their own people, that govern by consent and not coercion, are more prosperous, they are more stable, and more successful than governments that do not. This is about more than just holding elections. It’s also about what happens between elections…No person wants to live in a society where the rule of law gives way to the rule of brutality and bribery. That is not democracy, that is tyranny, even if occasionally you sprinkle an election in there. And now is the time for that style of governance to end. In the 21st century, capable, reliable, and transparent institutions are the key to success – strong parliaments; honest police forces; independent judges; an independent press; a vibrant private sector; a civil society. Those are the things that give life to democracy, because that is what matters in people’s everyday lives.”
Jose Marti warned that, “A child who does not think about what happens around him and is content with living without wondering whether he lives honestly is like a man who lives from a scoundrel’s work and is on the road to being a scoundrel.”
And as Nason Msoni has observed Edgar Lungu’s wrongs will claim more casualties – those now trying to sustain him politically will pay a heavy price!
“Mr Lungu’s third term bid has totally and completely exposed institutions that are not fit for purpose. But those who think that they can get away with what they are doing will have a rude shock because citizens have already made up their mind for a new direction. You (wrongdoers) will go down with Mr Lungu. Insofar as citizens are concerned, they have moved on. Clinging on and threatening citizens, I’m afraid your hour of reckoning is at hand. You’ll not keep those jobs! Pray that no regime change comes to this country, and you’ll survive. But if regime change comes, we shall visit you and hold you accountable,” Nason warns State institutions. “You have put citizens in a very tight corner. But be assured that Zambians will push back and when that time comes, I feel sorry for you. Look, the Office of the Public Protector is one office that the next government must consider to chop off – either it’s the individual or the office itself that is irrelevant in the entire scope of our country…the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is another eyesore in justice administration. [It] has become so irrelevant that it only exists to go and enter nolle prosequis. Beyond that, it has shown that it has become irrelevant. There are several other institutions that have become totally moribund and useless. In any dispensation, we expect institutions of justice to be responsive to the needs of citizens because they help to fix a society…Those who think that they can keep jobs at the expense of dispensing inequitable justice, I’m afraid they may have to lose those jobs. Society cannot operate if these institutions take a partisan role. One cannot deny; what is playing out is clearly pointing to the fact that these institutions are no longer fit for purpose. They are refusing citizens to withdraw a case! Where have you seen an institution of justice behave like that? All these things are strange. When you go to court, you are free to withdraw a matter out of court and it’s not for the court to cling on to documents of a person. That’s why many of our citizens have lost confidence in our local institutions of justice…But obviously a new government must ensure that it attends to those important matters. You cannot fix society if institutions that are created to provide social equilibrium have become part of the backyard of Mr Lungu. Look at the audacity! Even when Mr Lungu has an eligibility case in court, he goes ahead to launch his campaign. So where does that leave institutions of justice? Are you sure such institutions are still valid and relevant to the needs of our country? But it is not too late for you to do the right and decent thing…But you who are defending him by going out of your way to threaten citizens, we shall hold you accountable. Nobody is stupid that we can’t see through the smokescreen. We have reached at a critical point when the future of this country has been put at risk by the behaviour and actions of a few people. Your time to be held accountable is fast coming and the question of ‘we don’t know what we were doing or we were forced to do what we were doing’ will not hold water. Mr Lungu will undoubtedly leave behind a lot of casualties, because his sins are far from over. In the end, the same people who are now trying to sustain Mr Lungu will pay a heavy price, from the look of things. Zambians are watching! There is no quid pro quo; that if you are given a job, then your role is to defend the appointing authority. It never works like that! There is no ‘ scratch my back, I scratch yours’…So, prepare that when citizens finally make a decision and you find yourself in the wrong side, you’ll pay a heavy price. This is my unsolicited counsel of those that continue as if nothing will change. Nobody knows where we are going. That’s why it’s safer to play by the rules, than expediency.”
This calls for introspection. It’s never too late to remedy certain decisions or to right the wrongs committed inadvertently or voluntarily. After all the nation’s advancement is not only the priority but is greater than the destiny or ambition of one man.
As Barack Obama aptly put it, “Governments that respect the will of their own people, that govern by consent and not coercion, are more prosperous, they are more stable, and more successful than governments that do not. This is about more than just holding elections. It’s also about what happens between elections…No person wants to live in a society where the rule of law gives way to the rule of brutality and bribery. That is not democracy, that is tyranny, even if occasionally you sprinkle an election in there. And now is the time for that style of governance to end. In the 21st century, capable, reliable, and transparent institutions are the key to success – strong parliaments; honest police forces; independent judges; an independent press; a vibrant private sector; a civil society. Those are the things that give life to democracy, because that is what matters in people’s everyday lives.”