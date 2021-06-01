Luo is a failure, says Mposha

MUNALI Constituency UPND aspiring member of parliament Mike Mposha says despite having a rich curriculum vitae Nkandu Luo failed to deliver as member of parliament in Munali for 10 years.

He says it is “a big insult” for voters in Munali to have Professor Luo as President Edgar Lungu’s running mate ahead of this year’s August 12 general elections.

“A rich CV must help you to perform and deliver. But for her case, there is nothing to show in Munali that we had a professor for 10 years as an MP,” Mposha, an ex-Lusaka mayor, said in an interview. “Her appointment as running mate is enough indicator that the PF does not care for not only the people of Munali but Zambians as a whole, because she is definitely a failure, an arrogant individual.”

He said by picking on Prof Luo to be the running mate, President Lungu just demonstrated that he is not on the ground because if he was, “he would have not made such a mistake of appointing somebody who has been rejected by the people.”

“Prof Luo has lost favor in Munali. She is very unpopular among students at all our higher institutions of learning and one wonders who is going to give her a vote,” Mposha noted. “It is a big insult to us the people of Munali to appoint Luo as a running mate to President Lungu because she failed to deliver when she was MP for 10 years. So what is she going to do as Vice-President? Luo is the waste MP Munali has ever had and is definitely the waste running mate among the rest.”

He added that the PF was headed for the exit door, for it has failed Zambians.

“The UPND is headed for a straight victory in Munali in this year’s elections,” he said.

Mposha believes that Munali is earmarked for a facelift under a UPND-led government.

“We are focused to change the face of Munali as UPND and give the people the Munali Constituency that they deserve by rehabilitating the roads in communities such as Kamanga, Mtendere main, Mtendere east, Kalingalinga, by working on the improvement of water supply in PHI area, Mtendere, Kaunda Square, Chelstone, Chainda etc,” he said. “We also intend to work on the problem of lack of schools, health centres, police post in Mtendere east of Kalikiliki ward.”

Mposha said the people of Munali now have an opportunity to vote for him, who has a vision.

“The people of Munali are bleeding for change and that change is coming on August 12, 2021,” Mposha said.

Meanwhile, Mposha cautioned voters against voting for songs, saying if they did so, they would continue dancing to sufferings.

“These PF songs will not bring food on the table. These songs will not remove the youth from the streets and those roaming our communities,” warned Mposha.