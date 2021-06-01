MMD did nothing but UNIP and PF have done a lot – Mpezeni

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people says Professor Nkandu Luo has all the qualities and is equal to the task as a running mate.

Speaking when Vice-President Inonge Wina and Prof Luo paid a courtesy call on him at Ephendukeni Palace on Sunday, Mpezeni thanked President Lungu for choosing another female running mate.

“I thank President Lungu for realising that the previous running mate was a woman and for choosing another woman to be a running mate. I am happy that the President counts on women because they have a good heart,” he said. “We see what the government is doing on TV. At first we had the UNIP government, the big man (KK) tried, he constructed bridges and did many other things. I am happy that now your government has constructed schools, hospitals, bridges and roads. I know that no person can do everything but there was MMD, they did not do anything but UNIP and PF you have done a lot. Today, we have Luangwa bridge, it was built by the UNIP government. In the past [we] were crossing Luangwa with boats. So, your government and UNIP they did a lot.”

Mpezeni said the PF running mate was an experienced person who had served in various ministries and was equal to the task.

“As chiefs here in Eastern, we work with the government of the day. We don’t work with the opposition. So, me and my people we work with the government of the day. We respect you,” said Mpezeni.

And Vice-President Wina said she was encouraged by Mpezeni’s good words regarding development that has been brought about by the PF government throughout the country.

She said the policy of the government was to develop Zambia in all areas even in areas where the population did not vote for PF in the 2015 and 2016 elections.

Vice-President Wina said in some areas, government did not complete some of the infrastructure because it had the challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to safeguard lives as a result, a lot of resources have been diverted to fighting the disease and as such some of the infrastructures are on standstill. And for that, we really apologise to the communities,” said Vice-President Wina. “We commend you for providing leadership to your people to be more productive, particularly in the agricultural sector. We have been informed that we may expect another bumper harvest in Eastern Province in terms of the maize and soya beans.”

She urged Mpezeni to discourage people from selling their produce to briefcase buyers, adding that the Food Reserve Agency might come up with a better floor price.

Vice-President Wina also paid a courtesy call on paramount chief Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people.

Earlier, Prof Luo warned her traditional cousins, the easterners that she is going to whip them if they are not going to vote accordingly in the August 12 elections.

Speaking on arrival at Chipata Airport, Prof Luo who was on Vice-President Inonge Wina’s entourage that was on a two-hour visit to Chipata, said the whole country was looking up to the easterners.

“To my tribal cousins, me, I am called a presidential running mate but for Eastern Province, I am the whip. I am coming to whip you if you don’t vote accordingly. We are all looking up to you and you should be the example, the rest of us we shall follow,” she said. “So, you know that as tribal cousins, I don’t have to apologise to any of you. I will just come with a whip, starting from Hon Vincent Mwale, I will whip, Hon Charles Banda I will whip and the rest of you I will whip.’’

Former Namwala UPND member of parliament Moono Lubezhi said she had been in the opposition party since 1998 but has decided to join PF which, according to her, was a signal that Lungu and Luo were continuing.

Lubezhi said she was a stumbling block for the PF in Namwala, adding that for the first-time people will see the votes coming from Namwala.

She said there were only two political parties in Zambia and that when the UPND got rid of her she had to choose PF.

“As it is now, with captain ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu), the boat is sailing. We are going to use the boat to sail back to State House. I don’t what means of transport other parties are using but in PF I know we are using the boat,” said Lubezhi.

And former Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Dr Martin Malama urged the people of Eastern Province to give President Lungu and the entire PF massive votes.

His former Mpika Central PF counterpart Sylvia Chalikosa said although she was not re-adopted by the ruling party, she remained within.

Chalikosa urged those who were left out in the adoption to remain in PF.

Others who accompanied the Vice-President were Jean Kapata and Professor Patrick Mvunga.