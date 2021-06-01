NGOCC bemoans ‘selective’ investigations of high profile corruption cases

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it remains deeply concerned with the seemingly selective nature of investigations and litigating of some high profile and publicly raised financial mismanagement and misappropriation of public resources.

Board chairperson Mary Mulenga said NGOCC had noted the conviction and subsequent sentencing to two-year imprisonment of former community development and social welfare minister Emerine Kabanshi.

Mulenga said NGOCC had taken note that the Magistrates’ Court on May 28 cited “willful failure to comply with lawful procedure in the administration of Social Cash Transfer”.

“While the women’s movement acknowledges efforts by the Zambian government to fight graft, we remain deeply concerned with the seemingly selective nature of investigations and litigating of some high profile and publicly raised financial mismanagement and misappropriation of public resources,” she said. “In the recent past the country has witnessed a number of high profiled politicians that have been arraigned for corruption charges and yet investigations have remained inconclusive. We are aware for instance that there have been investigations at the Ministry of Health which have remained inconclusive to-date.”

Mulenga said the country still awaits a report on who the real owner of the 48 ‘mysterious’ houses is.

She said in addition, the scandal surrounding the procurement of the 42 fire tenders at exorbitant prices, including some glaring revelations of financial mismanagement in the Auditor General’s Reports and illicit financial flows in the Financial Intelligence Centre Reports seem to still be eluding justice.

Mulenga said the silence on the part of government and investigative wings surrounding such cases is too ‘loud’.

“It is becoming abundantly clear that in some cases, the wheels of justice move with speed while in other cases the pace remains slower. As the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.

Mulenga called on the government to devise more holistic and non-selective approaches in the manner corruption is being fought.

She further called upon the investigative wings, especially the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to expedite all pending investigations regardless of who was involved.

Mulenga said corruption was an endemic cancer that must be rooted out of the fabric of society as it diverts public resources from the national treasury to pockets of a few selfish individuals.

“Corruption affects women and children in more ways than one given that they are the most vulnerable in our society,” she noted. “It is undebatable that income and gender inequalities relegate women and children to the peripherals of development, thereby rendering them more vulnerable when it comes to critical basic social services like health, education and social protection which often times remain poorly resourced.”

Mulenga said NGOCC remains resolute in promoting good governance as a fundamental principle of inclusive and equitable development for all.

“Ours is an aspiration for a Zambia where women are fully empowered and benefit from national development towards gender equality – and of course where corruption has no place,” said Mulenga.